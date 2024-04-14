Slain Iranian general planned, executed Hamas’ massacre

The Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces –an organization with close links to Iran’s Supreme Leader— on Wednesday praised the late Iranian general Mohammad Reza Zahedi for his crucial role in the mass murder of 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Iran International reported that Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces (also known by its Persian acronym SHANA) honored Zahedi’s “strategic role in forming and strengthening the resistance front as well as in planning and executing the Al-Aqsa Storm."

Hamas called its mass rapes of Israelis and slaughter of 1,200 people "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm."

According to the Iranian dissident news organization, the statement by SHANA ”is the clearest admission of Iran’s involvement in the atrocities which saw 1,200 mostly civilians murdered and over 250 taken hostage, since terror group Hamas invaded Israel on October 7.”

Israel, according to foreign media reports, killed Zahedi and six other Iranian regime officials on April 1 with an airstrike against Iran’s consulate in Damascus. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures before he votes during parliamentary elections in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/via Reuters)

The US-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) echoed the Iran International analysis, stating “This is essentially an official admission by a senior Iranian regime figure that Iran did indeed have a hand in the planning and execution of the October 7 attack.”

MEMRI noted "The Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces is headed by Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, who is advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as father-in-law to Khamenei's son Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He is also a member of the Expediency Council, and a former Majlis speaker. The April 3 announcement clearly indicates that Gen. Zahedi was involved in the planning and execution of the October 7 attack.”

While the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, denied on October 10 that Iran explicitly participated in the massacre, the new revelation about Zahedi could add new fuel to Israeli war planners, counter-terrorism experts, and policy makers about a possible response to Iran’s role in the massacre and its aerial attacks on Israel.

Report claims Iran has advanced knowledge about October 7 invasion

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has advance knowledge about the October 7 invasion. The clerical regime acted as cheerleaders for the mass murder after October 7. The regime organized street celebrations and posted banners glorifying the invasion on the same day of the massacre.

Saeed Laylaz, former advisor to President Mohammad Khatami, said on Sunday that “If Israel or the US respond to the Islamic Republic’s attacks, the Islamic Republic will test its first nuclear bomb, “ according to Iran International.