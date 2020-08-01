Video of gunmen shooting, kidnapping body, shocks Tehran

Police in Tehran have condemned “thugs” for involvement in a clash that involved shooting and what appeared to be the kidnapping of a bleeding man in broad daylight.The unusual violence was caught on video and has left many in Tehran what transpired and why. The deputy police commander for the Greater Tehran municipal area slammed the violence in the Saadatabad neighborhood.
Two groups of gunmen allegedly engaged in a gunbattle and the police are searching for them. “Two people were injured in the armed clash,” the police say. One body was “taken away” and another is being treated at a hospital. Six people involved in the battle have been identified, police say. Authorities say they won’t allow the lawless behavior to endanger security and peace. Iran’s major media reported the incident, including Tasnim and Fars News.Police have said the men have criminal backgrounds. The lawless killing in broad daylight adds to feelings in Iran that there are a gathering storm of problems that the authorities cannot control, including economic sanctions, Covid-19 and mysterious explosions.This is not #Texas in #US, this is #SaadatAbad in North of #Tehran! Members of 2 criminal gangs had gunfight in that part of the city today. While the Police of #Iran's Islamic Regime is busy with arresting women for improper Islamic Hijab, these criminals are ruling the streets! pic.twitter.com/xrjiBgZq3J— Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) July 31, 2020