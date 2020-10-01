The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian terror in Bahrain to rise to stop deal with Israel – intel center

The Islamic Republic has always wanted to “flip” Bahrain into being another Shi’ite dominated country, hoping to use the Shi’ite majority to its benefit.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 16:59
THE ISLAMIC Republic must stay at the top of the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE ISLAMIC Republic must stay at the top of the US State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian-sponsored terrorism in Bahrain is expected to increase to capsize the normalization trend with Israel, a new intelligence center report, obtained first by The Jerusalem Post, said on Thursday.
The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center report said: “Our estimate is that the deal could increase the motivation of Iran and of terror organizations in Bahrain which it sponsors, to try to increase the public threat level, including to attack Bahrain’s rulers and to thwart implementation of the deal.”
According to the report, the process of normalization with Israel could effectively spell the end of a relatively quiet three-year hiatus Bahrain’s Sunni minority rulers have had from open problems with its disempowered Shi’ite majority population.
Noting Bahrain’s September 20 announcement of busting a major terror cell, the Meir Amit Center said that this new spike in terror threats from Iran-affiliated terror groups may already be here.
Only days after Bahrain signed a declaration with Israel on September 15 signaling intent to move toward full normalization, Manama said that the nabbed terror cell had planned to attack Bahraini officials, security installations and economic centers.
Iran and its proxies were said to be carrying out these attacks to avenge America’s January assassination of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani.
Though Bahrain’s statement did not mention the US, significant American military forces stationed in Bahrain are one of many Iranian complaints with the country’s Sunni rulers.
The report said that it was likely that the terror groups arrested by the Bahraini government had been tracked for an extended period of time.
In other words, the intelligence center said that though the timing of announcing the arrests was likely connected to the timing of the September 15 signing with Israel, the terror plots, tracking them and maybe even the arrests themselves might have occurred significantly earlier.
If so, the timing of the announcement would be a sign from Bahrain’s rulers to try to show they have control of the country and to deter Iran and its proxies there, the report said.
The first round of conflict between Bahrain and Iran and its proxies goes back to 1981, only shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979 in Iran.
The Islamic Republic has always wanted to “flip” Bahrain into being another Shi’ite dominated country, hoping to use the Shi’ite majority to its benefit.
From 2011-2017, there was extended conflict within Bahrain, with Shi’ite terror groups working with Iran and Hezbollah to carry out a large number of terror attacks.    
By 2018, Bahrain, with the help of the Saudis, had crushed most of the violent opposition, using both force and cracking down on aspects of political opposition in the country.
Another major turning point, the report noted, was April 2019, when 139 anti-regime activists were given extended prison sentences.
Unlike the United Arab Emirates, where the public and social media have been supportive of the new deal with Israel, there have been significant public protests and social media criticism within Bahrain of the move to normalize with the Jewish state.


Tags Iran Terrorism bahrain Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by