Iranian terror in Bahrain to rise to stop deal with Israel – intel center

Iranian-sponsored terrorism in Bahrain is expected to increase to capsize the normalization trend with Israel, a new intelligence center report, obtained first by The Jerusalem Post, said on Thursday.The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center report said: "Our estimate is that the deal could increase the motivation of Iran and of terror organizations in Bahrain which it sponsors, to try to increase the public threat level, including to attack Bahrain's rulers and to thwart implementation of the deal." According to the report, the process of normalization with Israel could effectively spell the end of a relatively quiet three-year hiatus Bahrain's Sunni minority rulers have had from open problems with its disempowered Shi'ite majority population.Noting Bahrain's September 20 announcement of busting a major terror cell, the Meir Amit Center said that this new spike in terror threats from Iran-affiliated terror groups may already be here.Only days after Bahrain signed a declaration with Israel on September 15 signaling intent to move toward full normalization, Manama said that the nabbed terror cell had planned to attack Bahraini officials, security installations and economic centers.Iran and its proxies were said to be carrying out these attacks to avenge America's January assassination of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani.Though Bahrain's statement did not mention the US, significant American military forces stationed in Bahrain are one of many Iranian complaints with the country's Sunni rulers. The report said that it was likely that the terror groups arrested by the Bahraini government had been tracked for an extended period of time.In other words, the intelligence center said that though the timing of announcing the arrests was likely connected to the timing of the September 15 signing with Israel, the terror plots, tracking them and maybe even the arrests themselves might have occurred significantly earlier.If so, the timing of the announcement would be a sign from Bahrain's rulers to try to show they have control of the country and to deter Iran and its proxies there, the report said.The first round of conflict between Bahrain and Iran and its proxies goes back to 1981, only shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979 in Iran.The Islamic Republic has always wanted to "flip" Bahrain into being another Shi'ite dominated country, hoping to use the Shi'ite majority to its benefit.From 2011-2017, there was extended conflict within Bahrain, with Shi'ite terror groups working with Iran and Hezbollah to carry out a large number of terror attacks. By 2018, Bahrain, with the help of the Saudis, had crushed most of the violent opposition, using both force and cracking down on aspects of political opposition in the country.Another major turning point, the report noted, was April 2019, when 139 anti-regime activists were given extended prison sentences.Unlike the United Arab Emirates, where the public and social media have been supportive of the new deal with Israel, there have been significant public protests and social media criticism within Bahrain of the move to normalize with the Jewish state.