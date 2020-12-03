The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranians launch “tweetstorm” for release of Navid Akari’s jailed brothers

The twitter hashtag #ReleaseAfkaris gained widespread traction on the micro-blogging platform.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 21:57
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020. (photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020.
(photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The Iranian regime’s imprisonment of Vahid and Habib Afkari for protesting against regime corruption in 2018 sparked on Wednesday a tweetstorm demanding their release.
The twitter hashtag #ReleaseAfkaris gained widespread traction on the micro-blogging platform.
The Afkari’s brother Navid, a champion Greco-Roman wrestler, was hanged last September by the Islamic Republic of Iran for his role in demonstrating in the city of Shiraz against the regime’s financial and political misconduct. Iran's regime sentenced Vahid and Habib to 56 years and six months in prison, and 24 years and three months in prison respectively. Both brothers are also slated to receive 74 lashes.
Masih Alinejad, a prominent Iranian journalist and activist, who founded the campaign United For Navid, tweeted: "The name of this sad mother is Bahiyeh Namjou. They executed her athlete son, #NavidAfkari recently. Her two other sons, Vahid & Habib, have been in solitary confinement for more than 3 months.
Join our tweet storm and help us get them released. #ReleaseAfkaris #United4Navid.”

In a separate tweet, she wrote: “These athletes from different branches of sports served in Iran's national team. To condemn the execution of #NavidAfkari, they joined the #United4Navid campaign & they've created this amazing video to demand the release of his imprisoned brothers, Vahid & Habib #ReleaseAfkaris.”

The executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer, joined the campaign to free the Afkari brothers, writing on Twitter:  “The Islamic Republic of Iran is an elected member of the UN Commission on Criminal Justice. Why António  Guterres? #ReleaseAfkaris #United4Navid.”
Guterres is the secretary-general of the United Nations.
The National Union for Democracy in Iran, a nonpartisan organization of Iranian-Americans raising awareness on the freedom movement in Iran,  tweeted: “After killing wrestler #NavidAfkari, the regime in #Iran has kept his two brothers, Habib and Vahid, in solitary confinement for more than 90 days. They are being denied even the most basic rights. Use #ReleaseAfkaris to share their story and be their voice.”
The Iranian-American writer and activist, Mariam Memarsadeghi, tweeted: “Akfari brothers could have been *any* Iranian?s brothers, sons, friends, neighbors, classmates. They rose for the freedom of all of Iran, never backed down, despite severe torture. Navid was murdered. His brothers are still being tormented. #ReleaseAfkaris.”
On Thursday, the Israeli government's Twitter account @IsraelPersian tweeted in Persian: “Ali Soleimani, former Iranian wrestling champion. We thank this champion and hope that one day, far from the failed policies of the Islamic Republic, Iranian and Israeli athletes face each other on the sports field.”
Soleimani, who lives in Germany and is a member of the United For Navid campaign, is shown holding a sign reading: “I am an athlete and I accept Israel as a country.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran boycotts Israeli athletes during sports competition.
The website for United For Navid wrote that Soleimani is a former member of Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team. “Ali Soleimani won several medals and distinctions in the field of wrestling. He has left Iran for Germany and says that many people in Iran seek the freedoms that people in other countries take for granted.”


Tags Iran twitter Navid Afkari
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The secret to Diego Maradona's underserved glory - opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by