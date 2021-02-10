The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran’s IRGC receives 340 new boats, some with drones

The addition of the drones could pose a threat to ships in the Persian Gulf.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 05:32
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed this week to receive 340 new vessels, mostly the small fast boats it uses in the Persian Gulf and which sometimes harass US ships. The vessels were displayed in Bandar Abbas in Iran. “The exact numbers and status as ‘new’ should be treated with healthy skepticism,” notes H.I. Sutton, an expert on naval issues who writes and maintains a website devoted to this topic. 
Iran has received a number of small vessels, he notes. “Many are armed with multiple rockets, light anti-ship missiles. or lightweight torpedoes.” According to his analysis the boats that were received include a design from the UK called “bladerunner” that has been repurposed by Iran. These is also a Taedong-B North Korean submersible boat. North Korea and Iran have cooperated in the past on missile technology. There are also C-14 “China cat” missile boats which Iran has used for many years.  
Of particular interest is the fact that Iran has now mounted drones on some of the boats. Sutton identifies these as Ababil drones. Fars News doesn’t mention the drones but video and still images show them mounted atop several vessels. Fars News says “the speedboats which are capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined IRGC Naval Combat Organization in Bandar Abbas. The light, fast and offensive speedboats which were built in the centers affiliated to the IRGC Navy and in cooperation with the Defense Ministry will be ready for missions and operations in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Caspian Sea.” 
Rear Admiral Tangsiri had announced in October 2019 that Iran plans to manufacture speed boats in the near future. "Today, marine vessels which cruise at 90nots/h will be unveiled," Rear Admiral Tangsiri said at the time. 
Drones were first mounted on Iranian IRGC boats in 2020. According to reports at the time, some 70 Ababil-2 kamikaze drones were put on the IRGC vessels. It is not clear how well they work. However, the addition of the drones could pose a threat to ships in the Persian Gulf. Iran has often harassed US naval ships in the past and former US President Donald Trump even threatened to sink IRGC boats if they continued the maneuvers.  


