Iran’s navy launches missile drill, again - analysis

If you’re an Iranian admiral, you know that the country will call on you to bluster and pretend the navy is ready for any encounter at any given time.You know that across the waters of the Gulf, the US fleet that sails from Bahrain contains enough firepower to destroy your navy in an afternoon. But like British Rear-Admiral Sir Christopher Cradock at the Battle of Coronel off Chile in 1914, outgunned and outmatched against the German fleet, “you will do your duty.” That is what appears to guide Iran’s navy and its frequent naval exercises. This week, Iran’s navy held yet another drill to show off some new equipment. In the pleasant weather of the Sea of Oman, the navy sought to “elevate the preparedness and military prowess” of the country’s ships in two exercises. One was called “naval strength,” a kind of ridiculous term, considering that Iran’s navy is not very large. If Iran has a part of its naval forces that projects some real power, mostly through harassment, it is the IRGC naval units and their numerous fast boats.The Iranian navy now has a new ship. This week, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Baqeri, and Chief Commander of the Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior officers came down to the water to see what was happening.Iran’s navy now has a floating dock ship called the Makran helicopter carrier. It’s a converted civilian ship, not intended for naval engagements but Iran isn’t the only navy to use cumbersome vessels like this. It calls it a “mobile seaport.”In November, Iran showed off the Shahid Roudaki, another ship that is basically, a transport vessel and at the time, Iran festooned it with missiles and drones.The Makran is now Iran’s largest ship and reportedly can carry 82,000 tons of logistics and sail for 1,000 days. Video shows four helicopters operating from it.
Iran wants to use ships like this, perhaps off the coast of Yemen, in coming months, and it is holding the drill now to show off its power and that it is not worried about the last days of the Trump administration.Iran also has a new "missile-launching" ship called the Zereh, photos published on Tasnim of the ceremony and delivery of the new missile boat showed. Together, these ships add to an Iranian navy that is slowly expanding and it expects to use these ships in the coming years to increase its power and relevance in the Indian ocean. Unlike the fast boats, these ships are said to have a far more extensive range and can sail for weeks.