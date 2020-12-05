Fakhrizadeh's son on assassination: Security team warned him about danger

The son of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last week, explained the details of his father's killing in an interview Friday night, according to N12.Fakhrizadeh's son said that when his father was killed it was "a war zone," and that his father was "killed by shots from four or five bullets" which were shot at short range by mercenaries. He went on to explain that at the time of the assassination, his mother was also in the car, but was unharmed, suggesting that the killing was a targeted assassination, N12 reported. Fakhrizadeh's son also said that his father's security team warned him that he should not make the car trip during which he was shot due to a higher level of risk that day, N12 reported. "My father refused because he had an important meeting, and he was supposed to lecture to students. He insisted on returning to Tehran the same day," said the son. Fakhrizadeh was shot and killed in Damavand, east of Tehran, last week. There have been competing narratives over the killing of the man who was at the pinnacle of Iran’s nuclear industrial complex. Pictures from the scene showed two vehicles, one damaged in an explosion and another riddled with bullets in what appeared like a professional hit.Fakhrizadeh was a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer and headed Iran’s nuclear weapons project. He was a professor of physics at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran and was former head of Iran’s Physics Research Center (PHRC). He was the only Iranian scientist named in the IAEA’s 2015 “final assessment” of open questions about Iran’s nuclear program. It said he oversaw activities “in support of a possible military dimension to (Iran’s) nuclear program.”In 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reminded the Israeli public to "remember" Fakhrizadeh's name.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Seth J. Frantzman and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.