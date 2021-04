Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz attack, vows revenge

"The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif said. Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for an incident at Natanz nuclear facility that occurred on Sunday. He joins an increasing number of Iranian officials describing the incident as sabotage or “terrorism.” His comments appeared on state television on Monday morning."The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists," Zarif said.

Zarif’s comments on Monday morning appear to be building to a crescendo that could indicate Iran intends to retaliate. On Sunday afternoon, Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said there was an act of “nuclear terrorism.” The attack was carried out by “opponents of the country’s industrial and political progress, who aim to prevent development of a thriving nuclear industry,” he said, according to reports.Zarif’s comments on Monday morning appear to be building to a crescendo that could indicate Iran intends to retaliate.

The attack comes almost a week after an Iranian ship was allegedly attacked in the Red Sea, an attack the New York Times has ascribed to Israel. In the 24 hours after the damage was first reported, and first ascribed to a failed electrical grid that harmed the facility, increasing details have emerged about a major setback to Iran’s nuclear program . Tehran had just boasted on Saturday about using new advanced centrifuges at Natanz.The attack comes almost a week after an Iranian ship was allegedly attacked in the Red Sea, an attack the New York Times has ascribed to Israel.