Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz attack, vows revenge

On Sunday afternoon, Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said there was an act of “nuclear terrorism.” The attack was carried out by “opponents of the country’s industrial and political progress, who aim to prevent development of a thriving nuclear industry,” he said, according to reports.Zarif’s comments on Monday morning appear to be building to a crescendo that could indicate Iran intends to retaliate.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Iran’s own media is quieter about the incident at Natanz. It was not front-page news on Tasnim, Fars, or some other Iranian channels. This may be due to the fact that the Islamic Republic wants to message one thing to the international community, complaining about sabotage and Israel, while messaging something else at home. It has boasted about its successes at Natanz, a facility that also suffered sabotage in July 2020.Tehran says that the facility is more secure, so the incident on April 11 is embarrassing. At the same time, Iran wants to feed information to its pro-Iran lobby in the West where it pretends to be a victim and where Iranian “moderates” are portrayed as embattled and in need of support via a new Iran deal.Iran tries to present Israel as sabotaging that deal. It also uses narratives about a possible conflict in the region to threaten Western countries.