Iran's Zarif says Israel 'greatest threat to international security'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday morning that the State of Israel was the greatest threat to international peace and security.

"Jerusalem Day is the day to revive Palestinian rights and for the occupation and settlers to disappear," Zarif said on Twitter. "Israel is the largest human rights violator and the only holder of nuclear weapons in the region.



يوم القدس هو يوم إحياء الحق الفلسطيني والإحتلال والمستوطنات الى زوال.

إسرائيل هي أكبر منتهك لحقوق الإنسان والحائز الوحيد للأسلحة النووية في المنطقة و أخطر تهديد مزمن للسلم والأمن الدوليين.

مؤامرة صفقةالقرن العنصرية اثبتت أن واشنطن شريك للمعتدي ولا أمل فيها.

الإستفتاء هو الحل — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 22, 2020

The official continued, saying Israel is "the most serious chronic threat to international peace and security," adding that US President Donald Trump's "racist" Deal of the Century "proved Washington to be a hopeless partner of the aggressor."





Zarif added that "the referendum is the solution," referring to a Quds Day poster shared by the Islamic Republic, saying "Palestine will be free," adding, "The final solution: Resistance until referendum."





The poster that showed assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani was broadly condemned by the international community, particularly Germany, due to its wording reminiscent of the Nazis' "Final Solution," being the Holocaust.



