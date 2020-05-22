Iran's Zarif says Israel 'greatest threat to international security'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Friday morning that the State of Israel was the greatest threat to international peace and security.
"Jerusalem Day is the day to revive Palestinian rights and for the occupation and settlers to disappear," Zarif said on Twitter. "Israel is the largest human rights violator and the only holder of nuclear weapons in the region.
يوم القدس هو يوم إحياء الحق الفلسطيني والإحتلال والمستوطنات الى زوال.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 22, 2020
إسرائيل هي أكبر منتهك لحقوق الإنسان والحائز الوحيد للأسلحة النووية في المنطقة و أخطر تهديد مزمن للسلم والأمن الدوليين.
مؤامرة صفقةالقرن العنصرية اثبتت أن واشنطن شريك للمعتدي ولا أمل فيها.
الإستفتاء هو الحل
The official continued, saying Israel is "the most serious chronic threat to international peace and security," adding that US President Donald Trump's "racist" Deal of the Century "proved Washington to be a hopeless partner of the aggressor."
Zarif added that "the referendum is the solution," referring to a Quds Day poster shared by the Islamic Republic, saying "Palestine will be free," adding, "The final solution: Resistance until referendum."
The poster that showed assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani was broadly condemned by the international community, particularly Germany, due to its wording reminiscent of the Nazis' "Final Solution," being the Holocaust.
Zarif responded to the international backlash, saying "Disgusting that those whose civilization found a 'Final Solution' in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a referendum."
Disgusting that those whose civilization found a "Final Solution" in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM. Why are US and West so afraid of democracy?Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt. pic.twitter.com/0jjB9jaljw— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 21, 2020
Zarif added the "Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes or for your guilt," adding, "Why are the US and [the] West so afraid of democracy?"
On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Twitter that "eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t [sic] mean eliminating Jews. We aren't against Jews."
According to Khamenei, "It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is 'Eliminating Israel' & it will happen."
Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu. This is “Eliminating Israel” & it will happen.#FlyTheFlag— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 20, 2020