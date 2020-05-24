Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah calls for operations inside Saudi Arabia

An official in the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia has called for Jihadi operations inside Saudi Arabia, saying that only attacks from within Saudi territory would "get rid of Al-Saud (Saudi royal family) and the remnants of the evil family," according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.

Abu Ali al-Askari, a spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, made the statements on his Telegram channel, referring to the drone and missile attack on the Aramco oil facility in September as an example of such an attack. Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack, but Iran said it was carried out by the Houthis from Yemen.

The spokesman called on the Iraqi government and other groups to target Mohammed bin Salman, comparing the Saudi royal family to ISIS.

The statement came after a recording allegedly of Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi and former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi was leaked with bin Alawi telling Qaddafi that 4,000 Saudis were operating in Iraq. The recording is from at least ten years ago, according to reports.

According to Al-Arabiya, the audio file also recorded bin Alawi and Qaddafi discussing a plan to divide Saudi Arabia into a number of smaller states and predicting that the royal family's "role is over."