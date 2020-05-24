The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah calls for operations inside Saudi Arabia

The spokesman called on the government and other groups to target Mohammed bin Salman, comparing the Saudi royal family to ISIS.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2020 05:00
A member of Hashd al-Shaabi waves a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad (photo credit: REUTERS)
A member of Hashd al-Shaabi waves a flag of Kataib Hezbollah militia group during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An official in the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah militia has called for Jihadi operations inside Saudi Arabia, saying that only attacks from within Saudi territory would "get rid of Al-Saud (Saudi royal family) and the remnants of the evil family," according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.
Abu Ali al-Askari, a spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, made the statements on his Telegram channel, referring to the drone and missile attack on the Aramco oil facility in September as an example of such an attack. Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the attack, but Iran said it was carried out by the Houthis from Yemen.
The spokesman called on the Iraqi government and other groups to target Mohammed bin Salman, comparing the Saudi royal family to ISIS.
The statement came after a recording allegedly of Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi and former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi was leaked with bin Alawi telling Qaddafi that 4,000 Saudis were operating in Iraq. The recording is from at least ten years ago, according to reports.
According to Al-Arabiya, the audio file also recorded bin Alawi and Qaddafi discussing a plan to divide Saudi Arabia into a number of smaller states and predicting that the royal family's "role is over."
The recording, reportedly released by Omani opposition Dhofar activists, may have been received from Qatar in an attempt to weaken strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Oman, a Gulf source told Al-Arabiya.
On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced that its ambassador to Iraq would resume his duties as soon as possible, during a meeting with Iraq's deputy prime minister, finance minister and acting oil minister and a number of Saudi officials.


Tags Hezbollah Iraq saudi arabia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s relations with China are creating a storm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by