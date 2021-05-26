Iraqi protesters shot down while protesting shootings

For young activists, the protests since September 2019 have been a defining moment. They expected a peace dividend after the horrors of the war on ISIS. Some had joined to fight the extremists and served in the Popular Mobilization Units between 2014 and 2019. The war over, they wanted security, jobs, and peace. They returned to economic and environmental disasters in central and southern Iraq. Despite Iraq sitting atop an ocean of oil, the economy is a disaster. Iran has scrambled to sponge up Iraq’s resources and move Iraq’s economy to Iran, piece by piece making Iraq dependent on Iran. Iran treats Iraq like what the Russians call the “near abroad” the way Russia once treated Ukraine. In short: Iran’s problems are outsourced to Iraq. With Iran under sanctions, Iran used Iraq as a dumping ground for drug trafficking and economic failure. It also sent militias linked to the IRGC Quds Force to take over Iraq’s economy and establish checkpoints in areas retaken from ISIS.

Other countries have let Iraq down as well. Billions promised for reconstruction have trickled in. Although Saudi Arabia and Iraq are patching things up, many pro-Iran voices opposes Gulf involvement in Iraq; Meanwhile Turkey has moved into the Kurdistan autonomous region, moving banks into Erbil and playing a key role in tourism and infrastructure projects. The Kurdistan region is economically successful, so much so half of Iraq seems to want to go there. An areas once depopulated by Saddam’s genocide is now the envy of Iraq. An area where once it took half a day to go from Erbil to Dohuk, the latter of which is a pretty city on the edge of the mountains, now takes two hours with new highways.

The protests this week came after killings of well-known activists. “I’m here because I lost my son in 2016 after being detained by security forces for participating in protests. He was tortured to death. Now, I participate in every single protest for him,” protester Dawood Ismail told Rudaw English. There have been 81 attempted assassinations of activists since anti-government protests began in October 2019, according to Ali al-Bayati of Iraq’s human rights commission, Rudaw reports. “At least 34 activists have been killed.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power last year in response to a brutal crackdown on protests in 2019, has once against promised investigations about Tuesday’s violence. The President of Iraq, a former head of a university in Sulaymaniyah, also promised accountability. The UN in Iraq is also concerned. “Only accountability will stop the pattern of deadly attacks targeting civic and political activists. While the perpetrators may think they have silenced voices, they have only amplified them. Accountability is key for Iraq’s stability. The Iraqi people have a right to know,” says the UN mission in Iraq. But concerns are how politicians and the UN virtue signal that they will do nothing. Because in Iraq the militias, many linked to Iran, have the final say. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezollah, Badr and other groups are the ones with the armories, the guns, and the ability to plan to target protest leaders. They collect information. They torture people are secret prisons. They send warnings like a mafia. And when they choose, they emerge from the shadows and kill activists, commentators, academics, anyone who gets in their way.

Some of Iraq’s best and brightest have been assassinated. Karbala activist Ehab al-Wazni was killed in early May. Riahm Yaqoob, a female doctor, was murdered in August 2020. Well known commentator Hisham al-Hashimi was murdered in July. In Lebanon, Lokman Slim was murdered, likely by Hezbollah, in February 2021. Iran’s snake-like grip on the region, an octopus with dozens of deadly vipers for tentacles, hunts down these activists and anyone who opposes the Iranian regime’s attempt to strangle Iraq, Lebanon and other countries. “Who killed me” the protesters say, holding signs of the murdered. The disappeared. These include those activists who over the last years who have gone “missing” when leaving protests.

With the latest protests there is no end in sight for the impunity groups in Iraq have, either government forces or shadowy pro-Iran militias linked to the paramilitary forces and Interior Ministry, in killing protesters.

