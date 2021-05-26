The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi protesters shot down while protesting shootings

The protests this week came after the killings of well-known activists.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 26, 2021 10:33
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Iraq (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Iraq
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Iraqi protesters were gunned down by security forces in Baghdad on Tuesday after they rallied against a series of extrajudicial assassinations of activists. As if to show that there is complete impunity for killing civilians in Iraq, the forces shot the very people who were angry that people are being targeted and killed. In short: If you protest in Iraq they will shoot you. If you are an activist you will be hunted down by militias, many of them linked to Iran, and killed.  
For young activists, the protests since September 2019 have been a defining moment. They expected a peace dividend after the horrors of the war on ISIS. Some had joined to fight the extremists and served in the Popular Mobilization Units between 2014 and 2019. The war over, they wanted security, jobs, and peace. They returned to economic and environmental disasters in central and southern Iraq. Despite Iraq sitting atop an ocean of oil, the economy is a disaster. Iran has scrambled to sponge up Iraq’s resources and move Iraq’s economy to Iran, piece by piece making Iraq dependent on Iran. Iran treats Iraq like what the Russians call the “near abroad” the way Russia once treated Ukraine. In short: Iran’s problems are outsourced to Iraq. With Iran under sanctions, Iran used Iraq as a dumping ground for drug trafficking and economic failure. It also sent militias linked to the IRGC Quds Force to take over Iraq’s economy and establish checkpoints in areas retaken from ISIS.  
Other countries have let Iraq down as well. Billions promised for reconstruction have trickled in. Although Saudi Arabia and Iraq are patching things up, many pro-Iran voices opposes Gulf involvement in Iraq; Meanwhile Turkey has moved into the Kurdistan autonomous region, moving banks into Erbil and playing a key role in tourism and infrastructure projects. The Kurdistan region is economically successful, so much so half of Iraq seems to want to go there. An areas once depopulated by Saddam’s genocide is now the envy of Iraq. An area where once it took half a day to go from Erbil to Dohuk, the latter of which is a pretty city on the edge of the mountains, now takes two hours with new highways.  
The protests this week came after killings of well-known activists. “I’m here because I lost my son in 2016 after being detained by security forces for participating in protests. He was tortured to death. Now, I participate in every single protest for him,” protester Dawood Ismail told Rudaw English. There have been 81 attempted assassinations of activists since anti-government protests began in October 2019, according to Ali al-Bayati of Iraq’s human rights commission, Rudaw reports. “At least 34 activists have been killed.” 
The Iraqi Prime Minister. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power last year in response to a brutal crackdown on protests in 2019, has once against promised investigations about Tuesday’s violence. The President of Iraq, a former head of a university in Sulaymaniyah, also promised accountability. The UN in Iraq is also concerned. “Only accountability will stop the pattern of deadly attacks targeting civic and political activists. While the perpetrators may think they have silenced voices, they have only amplified them. Accountability is key for Iraq’s stability. The Iraqi people have a right to know,” says the UN mission in Iraq. But concerns are how politicians and the UN virtue signal that they will do nothing. Because in Iraq the militias, many linked to Iran, have the final say. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezollah, Badr and other groups are the ones with the armories, the guns, and the ability to plan to target protest leaders. They collect information. They torture people are secret prisons. They send warnings like a mafia. And when they choose, they emerge from the shadows and kill activists, commentators, academics, anyone who gets in their way.
Some of Iraq’s best and brightest have been assassinated. Karbala activist Ehab al-Wazni was killed in early May. Riahm Yaqoob, a female doctor, was murdered in August 2020. Well known commentator Hisham al-Hashimi was murdered in July. In Lebanon, Lokman Slim was murdered, likely by Hezbollah, in February 2021. Iran’s snake-like grip on the region, an octopus with dozens of deadly vipers for tentacles, hunts down these activists and anyone who opposes the Iranian regime’s attempt to strangle Iraq, Lebanon and other countries. “Who killed me” the protesters say, holding signs of the murdered. The disappeared. These include those activists who over the last years who have gone “missing” when leaving protests.  
With the latest protests there is no end in sight for the impunity groups in Iraq have, either government forces or shadowy pro-Iran militias linked to the paramilitary forces and Interior Ministry, in killing protesters.  


Tags Hezbollah Iran Iraq protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by