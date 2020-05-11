The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is a cyber war brewing in the Middle East?

In the Middle East there has been an increased role of cyber war and cyber security, much as the region is also at the forefront of experiments with new weapon systems.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 11, 2020 15:27
Computer hacking (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
Computer hacking (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian media revealed details on Monday about a cyber attack they claimed to have suffered at the port of Shahid Rajaei. The port had recently seen the installation of new container terminals and oil projects. Iranian media personalities and commentators have also boasted about a “cyber attack” against Israel, with memes posted that show Israel and Iranian flags next to futuristic computerized backgrounds. The incidents underpin wider cyber tensions and Iran's attempt to build up its cyber offensive capabilities in recent years.
In the Middle East there has been an increased role of cyber war and cyber security, much as the region is also at the forefront of experiments with new weapon systems, from drones to ballistic missiles. In the last several years Iran has sought to boost its cyber warfare capabilities with the foundation of IRGC-supported “cyber warfare” units. Last year Iran’s “cyber army” was portrayed as being under attack from the US and other adversaries. The New Arab noted in February that Iran’s cyber army was on the lookout for opportunities. In response to the US killing of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani in early January the cyber warriors from Tehran went hunting. They apparently struck a US government agency website on January 5.
Iran’s cyber warfare abilities date back to around 2010 when Iran had to respond to the Stuxnet virus. The Center for Strategic and International Studies noted that Iran was trying to increase its cyber power and use covert activities to guide its strategy of operations using cyber as a tool. Iran’s Basij militia, linked to the IRGC overall cyber command structure, sought to create an army of cyber volunteers. Under IRGC head Hossein Salami Iran has presented its conflict with the US and US allies, such as Israel, as part of a total war struggle that involves not only drones, missiles, militias, but also cyber. Iran’s cyber warfare abilities is seen as a threat by the US, Gulf allies and across the region.
A report by the Congressional Research Service earlier this year noted that since 2012 Iranian cyber attacks have increased. They have struck at the US government, banks, casinos and Saudi Aramco, among other sites. In June 2019 the US  conducted a cyber attack on Iran in response to the downing of an expensive US surveillance drone. Iran appears to have responded by striking at Bahrain using “cyber intrusions” in July. We now know according to reports at Forbes and The Wall Street Journal in August that Iran targeted water infrastructure in Bahrain in July 2019. The US Fifth fleet is based in Bahrain. Iran had also slammed Bahrain for hosting a conference devoted to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Iran is involved in “Advanced Persistent Threats,” concluded the Navy Times in January. According to Israel’s Channel 13 an alleged Iranian cyber attack targeted Israeli water and sewage facilities. Israel’s security cabinet held a meeting on May 7, according to reports on Channel 13.
On May 5 Mohaammad Rastad, Iran’s Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development hosted a tour at the Shahid Rajaei port to boast about the completion of two important container terminals and a “surge” in production. Iran was trying to get around sanctions and increase profits in the wake of the pandemic and oil prices falling. Days later, it now appears, the port suffered a cyber attack. Iran was at first perplexed by the attack and reported at ILNA and ISNA indicated they did not know the source of it. On May 10, an apparently unrelated incident, involved a computational issue during a naval maneuver between Jask and Chabahar that led to the Iranian friendly fire on one of its own navy ships. Chabahar is around 700km from Rajaei port. ILNA reported that a computational error caused the friendly fire incident. As of Monday afternoon, Iranian social media users did not think the naval incident is linked to cyber tensions.
Iran’s media has reported about the cyber attack on Israel. Iran’s ISNA also says it is looking into the Rajaei cyber attack and how an “external” attack might have happened. Overall the increasing cyber incidents in the Middle East illustrate how this new frontline is a concern to governments.
The cyber incidents come amid reports that the US and Iran may be discussing a prisoner exchange. These discussions were reported in Kuwait’s Al-Jarida on Monday. The US appears to be removing some of the military build-up in the Gulf that was sent last year during Iran tensions. In this respect the sudden cyber tensions do not reflect the overall tensions in the Gulf.


Tags Iran cyber warfare cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by