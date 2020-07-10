The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel to UNSC: Empower UNIFIL to better monitor Hezbollah in Lebanon

Brigadier-General Shlomi Binder who commands Division 91 said that “Hezbollah’s terrorist army” was active on the border an attempting to destabilize the region.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 10, 2020 21:18
Foreign ambassadors and diplomats tour Israel's border with Lebanon with the IDF and the Foreign Ministry (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The UN’s peace keeping mission on the Lebanese southern border (UNIFIL) must be better empowered to monitor violations by Hezbollah, Israeli officials said on Friday afternoon as they toured the area with 12 foreign ambassadors and diplomats.
Friday’s Foreign Ministry and IDF tour comes in the midst of an Israeli and US campaign to sway the UN Security to expand the the UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s scope of operation in advance of the mandate’s expected renewal this August.
UNIFIL’s mandate must be fully and effectively implemented to ensure the maintenance of regional stability and to prevent Hezbollah’s fortification in southern Lebanon. We expect the UNSC member states to adopt a decision that will allow the force to fulfill its mission without restrictions,” said Avivit Bar-Ilan, who heads the Foreign Ministry’s Bureau for UN and International Organizations.
Both Foreign Ministry and IDF officials briefed the foreign diplomats on Hezbollah’s activity and underscored the dangers of the terror tunnels Hezbollah dug and attempted to dig under the borders, so that it could attack Israel. UNIFIL has had difficulty reporting back to the UN on the matter because it has not been granted full access to areas where the tunnel openings are in southern Lebanon.
During the tour, the foreign diplomats were shown Hezbollah tunnel fortifications on the Israeli side of the border.
At a May UNSC meeting on UNIFIL, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said that Hezbollah for “all intents and purposes, dictates to UNIFIL where and when it can patrol.”
Craft also accused the Lebanese government of preventing UNIFIL from accessing and investigating Hezbollah terror tunnel sites located within UNIFIL’s area of operations.
“Now, we see UNIFIL barred from the places it used to patrol and prevented from inspecting sites clearly used for military activity,” Craft said.
From November 1 to February 18, UNIFIL was prevented 13 times, sometimes violently, from carrying out its mandate, Craft said.
Despite UNIFIL, Hezbollah armed itself, stockpiled munitions, dug tunnels for terrorist fighters, built factories to upgrade its rockets and used women and children as shields in assaults on UNIFIL peacekeepers, Craft said.
UNIFIL has a force of 10,500 peacekeepers from 45 different countries. It has been monitoring the Israeli-Lebanese border since 1978, and its mandate is renewed annually.



