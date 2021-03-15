The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli police interrogate two Palestinian children detained last week

The story of the five children made headlines last week because of the dramatic video footage and photographs of the incident.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 15, 2021 19:58
IDF soldiers detain Palestinian children near Havat Maon in the West Bank, March 10, 2021. (photo credit: NASSR NAWAJ'AH B'TSELEM)
IDF soldiers detain Palestinian children near Havat Maon in the West Bank, March 10, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSR NAWAJ'AH B'TSELEM)
Israeli police interrogated two of the five children detained last week for allegedly trespassing in the Havat Main outpost in the South Hebron Hills region of the West Bank, according to the left-wing NGO B'Tselem.
It's unclear if charges would be pending against them for trespassing and or for allegedly attempting to steal a parrot.
The story of the five children made headlines last week because of the dramatic video footage and photographs of the incident, in which the IDF can be seen forcibly removing the boys ages 8 to 13 from the area of the outpost.
The boys were then taken to the police station in Kiryat Arba and released to their parents.
Police have insisted that the boys were taken into protective custody and that it took hours to locate their parents.
On Sunday the two older boys in the group, one aged 12 and the other 13 returned with their parents to answer police questions about the incident. They were represented in the questioning by Israeli human rights attorney Gaby Lasky.
Already last week Lasky wrote to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit of the IDF forces in Judea and Samaria to protest the treatment of the children, particularly given that three of the boys were younger than 12.
Under Israeli and military law children under 12 can not be arrested.
These children were initially "illegally detained and questioned without their parents," Lasky told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
In light of the non-serious nature of the situation, the boys were unnecessarily traumatized by the soldiers actions, Lasky said.
According to settlers the boys entered the yard of a home in the outpost. Lasky, however, contends that the boys were picking wild edible artichokes near the outpost when settlers began screaming at them and called the IDF. B'Tslem has video footage of them picking the artichokes.
The army came and detained the five children, Lasky said, initially questioning them at the outpost and then handing the over to the police.
All total the boys were held for five-in-a-half hours, she said.
Lasky that the situation was absurd, given that the outpost was illegally built and that the settlers had no legal right to be there. Yet now the Palestinian boys who were simply in the area could face charges of trespassing into an illegal community, Lasky said.


Tags B'Tselem IDF West Bank Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by