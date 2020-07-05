Jordan begins enforcing quarantine with electronic bracelets

Anyone arriving in Jordan must enter one of the quarantine hotels in the country for 14 days and then self-isolate for another 14 days at home, according to the director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Ministry of Health Hadeel Saeh.

The bracelets are being tested and will be connected to the National Center for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) via GPS.

Those who must enter quarantine will be required to sign that they will deliver the bracelets to an NCSCM liaison officer in their governorates, according to Saeh.

A number of other countries have used similar bracelets or tracking methods to ensure that quarantine regulations are followed.

Some 1,150 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Jordan, where a strict nationwide lockdown was enacted soon after the first cases of the virus were reported in the country.