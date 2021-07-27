Jordan foils plot to kill IDF soldiers - report

Jordan has thwarted an attempt by Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists to kill IDF soldiers near the border with Israel , the Jordanian newspaper Al-Rai revealed on Tuesday.

Four ISIS terrorists were arrested in February in connection with the planned attack, which was supposed to take place in the Ghor es-Safi area in the Jordan Valley, the newspaper said.

Ghor es-Safi is situated between the governorates of Karak and Tafilah, near the southern Dead Sea.

The four have been charged with conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group, according to a charge sheet prepared by Jordanian prosecutors.

Jordan’s General Intelligence Directorate (GID) succeeded in laying its hands on the terrorists before they carried out the attack. The first suspect was arrested late last year.

The ISIS terrorists planned to first attack Jordanian soldiers near the border with Israel before reaching the IDF soldiers and killing them, according to the charge sheet.