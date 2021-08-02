The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kuwaiti newspaper: ‘Israel has drawn up list of Iranian targets’

The article is headlined with claims the US and UK have “greenlit” an Israeli response to the attack.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 07:26
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida has reported that “informed sources revealed that the Israeli army has drawn up a list of Iranian targets to respond to the attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman.” The article is headlined with claims the US and UK have “greenlit” an Israeli response to the attack.  
The paper, which in the past has also claimed to have sources revealing Iranian attacks and Israeli responses, says that there are accelerated contacts between Israel the US. The paper says that the attack on the ship off Oman will not go unnoticed and that Israel will “deal a painful blow” in response. The article “stresses that Britain, whose nationals were killed in the attack, and the United States gave a green light to respond.” 
The paper claims that the retaliation could be against several key targets such as the port of Bandar Abbas, or “destruction of ships near Iranian shores, and the last of which is the targeting of an Iranian warship, from which it is believed that the ‘drones’ launched the attack.” This last piece of information is interesting because it appears to reveal that Iran launched kamikaze drones from a ship against the commercial ship off Oman. The paper quotes a US official as saying that Iran was also responsible for two attacks on the same ship on Thursday.  
“The New York Times quoted Israeli sources as saying that the attack indicates that Tehran is expanding its naval operations in the region, and is using the sea to respond to the attacks launched by Israel on Iran and its allies on the ground.” 
The rest of the report quotes an Al-Alam TV report in Iran claiming that Iran had responded to an earlier Israeli attack near Qusayr in Syria. “On the other hand, a source in the Revolutionary Guards explained to Al-Jarida that the attack on the tanker was a response to Israel’s bombing of an oil shipment sent by Iran to the Lebanese ‘Hezbollah’ through the Syrian port of Banias, adding that the party had unloaded the oil in trucks and transported it to a warehouse near the Dabaa airport in preparation for its transport by land to Lebanon, but Israel bombed the warehouse, which also led to deaths.” 
Other sources quoted in the article claimed that the Iranian attack was aimed at the Vienna nuclear talks. Iran is about to have a new President and this could be linked to his coming to office. “This development comes amid an escalation against the Americans in Iraq by factions allied with Iran. After disagreements among the factions about how to deal with the US-Iraqi announcement about the withdrawal of US combat forces from Iraq at the end of this year.” Now the pro-Iran militias in Iraq are expecting a confrontation with the US as well. This points to a regional tinderbox stretching from off the coast of Yemen and Oman to Iraq, Iran, Syria and Lebanon.   


