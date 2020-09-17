The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Merkel’s gov’t supports 'warmongers' in Middle East - EU's largest paper

‘Good that Germany plays no role in the Middle East'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 21:33
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the first faceto-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brussels on July 20 (photo credit: REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during the first faceto-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease outbreak in Brussels on July 20
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The largest circulating newspaper on continental Europe—the German Bild—on Wednesday published two hard-hitting commentaries against German Chancellor Angela’s Merkel’s Middle East foreign policy, declaring her government aids the warmongering countries in the region against the Jewish state.
“Berlin stands on the side of the warmongers,” wrote Björn Stritzel, a Bild reporter who specializes in the Middle East. He added that “the federal government…is currently trying to soften an arms embargo against the mullahs' regime.”
The US and Israel advocate for an extension of the UN weapons embargo against Iran’s regime.
Stritzel wrote that “the federal government completely missed the decisive breakthrough at a Middle East conference in Warsaw.”
In 2019, the US held a conference in Warsaw, Poland that was designed to blunt Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East and helped lay the foundation for peace agreements between Israel and the two Gulf Arab states, Bahrain and the UAE.
Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas skipped the event and sent his controversial deputy minister Niels Annen, who has celebrated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s revolution and was opposed to a ban of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
In a second Bild commentary, journalist Filipp Piatov celebrated that “Germany no longer plays a role in the Middle East. After the peace agreement [on Tuesday] that is indeed the second best news.”
Piatov’s remark recalls the long-standing view of the best-selling author and German-Jewish columnist Henryk M. Broder, who has maintained that Germany’s involvement in the Middle East damages Israel and the security of the wider region.
Take the recent example of  Germany’s Bundestag that singled out only Israel in July for opprobrium in an anti-Jewish state resolution that condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration for considering sovereignty over parts of the Judea and Samaira.
The tone of the Piatov’s Bild commentary echoes the advice of Dan Schueftan, chairman of the National Security Studies Center at the University of Haifa, who famously said: “Whenever you don’t know what to do, ask the Europeans. Then do the opposite.”
Piatov wrote Israel’s peace agreements with Bahrain and the USA are good “for the security of the Jewish state, and for the entire region in the fight against the terrorism of the mullah regime” in Iran.
Stritzel issued a scathing indictment of German politicians who ridiculed Jared Kushner, president Trump’s senior advisor, because of his lack of experience in the diplomatic world. Kushner brokered the peace deals between Israel and the Gulf countries — an achievement of historic dimension, according to Netanyahu and scores of Middle East experts who live in the region.
The journalist lampooned the German concept of a “neutral mediator” in the region that is reserved for German diplomats and experts.
Stritzel took "the self-confident German peace experts” to task for being divorced from the reality on the ground in the Middle East.
He added that “the Israeli settlements were to blame for this [lack of peace with Arab countries], according to the truth set in stone by German middle east experts. Until the West Bank is Jew-free, there can be no peace between Israel and the Gulf states, because apparently there is no more pressing problem in the region than Jewish farmers who farm somewhere between Jerusalem and Jericho.”
Stritzel said that “It must have been an enormous slight for these peace experts that, alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, it was precisely this inexperienced Jared Kushner who accomplished in a very short time what had failed them for decades.”
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, wrote The Jerusalem Post by email:
"Chancellor Merkel’s government will do nothing to hurt economic ties with murderous Ayatollah Khamenei, not his genocidal hate for Jewish state, not murders of innocent Iranians like the wrestler who was tortured and executed. Where does Germany and EU leaders stand on UAE/Bahrain/Israel peace treaties?"


Tags Iran germany angela merkel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by