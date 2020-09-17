The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Mosques instruct Palestinians to reject peace deals as world celebrates

This Friday, September 18, Imams have been instructed to condemn the peace deals, and to warn that they pose a danger to those who signed them.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 18:21
Palestinians burn pictures depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinians burn pictures depicting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza City September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinians throughout the West Bank attending mosque this Friday will be told in the sermon that the peace deals signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain this week amount to high treason against the Palestinian cause, and are condemned by Allah himself.
Each week the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Religion disseminates an instruction sheet outlining the content to be preached in all PA mosques during Friday prayers for that week. This Friday, September 18, Imams have been instructed to condemn the peace deals, and to warn that they pose a danger to those who signed them. The instruction sheet includes a list of surahs - chapters from the Quran - which underscore the PA's belief in the religious imperative to oppose the peace treaty.
The sheet, which has been seen and translated by NGO Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) includes sermon talking points such as: “There is nothing that harms Palestine and its holy sites more than making an alliance with the Jews, being connected to them, and relying on them,” and “Obedience to the Jews and being dragged after them will lead the nation to weakness, lawlessness, humiliation, and shame.”
"What is so important to understand about this specific PA hate dissemination is that the Palestinian Authority is rejecting the peace agreement not because it is with Israel but because it is with the Jews," Director of PMW Itamar Marcus told The Jerusalem Post.
Imams will call on "the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to stand with Palestine in order to bring down the agreement of humiliation and treason by the UAE and Bahrain," according to the instruction sheet, and worshippers will be urged to concentrate all their energy "to reject normalization and relations with the Zionist entity."
The Abraham Accords signed at the White House on Tuesday by Israel's Prime Minsister Benjamin Netanhayu, US President Donald Trump, and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain, include a commitment to "encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity."
The name of the Accords is understood to have been chosen to signify peace between the three Abrahamic religions: Judaism, Christanity, and Islam, and their peoples across the Islamic and Christians worlds, and throughout the Jewish diaspora.
But Palestinians will be reminded of Surah 2:120 which states: “And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion.”
Further religious imperatives for opposing the peace treaty come in the form of a Hadith about there being one group among the nation of Islam that will continue to be on the side that adheres to the truth, will overcome their enemies, and will not be harmed by those who betray them until the end of days; it states “The Messenger of God [Muhammad] was asked: ‘Where are they?,’ and he answered: ‘In Jerusalem and its surroundings’”
Believers are reminded that "distress and disasters strengthen him in his faith, confidence, and determination," and that the "source of hope – after Allah – is in endurance and resolve on the rights and principles facing the oppression of the enemies and the abandonment by the brothers and friends."
Imam's will further warn their congregations that "normalization with the Zionist entity is high treason against Palestine, Jerusalem, the blood of the Martyrs, and the suffering of the prisoners," and also that it is "one of the expressions of sanctimoniousness and hypocrisy and accepting the oppressor and his tyranny."
Israel is not mentioned within the document.
"Although many world leaders delude themselves that the Palestinian - Israel conflict is over territory, the PA is constantly telling its people that the conflict is against Jews because of Jews’ evil nature," Marcus told the Post. "The PA Mufti told Palestinians in a public speech some years ago that the conflict with Israel is the fulfillment of the prophecy in the Hadith that the Islamic Resurrection will happen only after Muslims fight and kill the Jews.
"Tragically, during the week when Israelis and many Arabs across the Middle East are celebrating peace, sermons throughout the Palestinian Authority areas will again be reinforcing the PA leadership’s hatred of Jews among the Palestinian masses."


Tags Palestinians mosque Israeli Palestinian Conflict bahrain UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by