The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah: We know more about Haifa Port than Beirut Port

He also said that "any claims that Hezbollah runs Beirut Port are lies."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2020 18:41
A satellite image shows damages following Tuesday's blast in the port area in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020 (photo credit: EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A satellite image shows damages following Tuesday's blast in the port area in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020
(photo credit: EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave his first speech on Friday since the Beirut blast that killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 5,000 others. 
During the speech he stressed that Hezbollah was not responsible for the events that transpired.
“We have no rockets or explosives there, nor has there been in the past,” he said of the terror organization’s presence at the Beirut port. “We have nothing there: no  missiles, no ammunition, no weapons, no ammonium nitrate, not even a rifle.”

He added that "any claims that Hezbollah runs Beirut Port are lies."
Nasrallah mentioned Israel right at the start of his speech.
“I will not talk today about the Israeli enemy,” he said, “only about the disaster that befell Lebanon.”
Though he did say, “We know more about the port of Haifa than the port of Beirut. The port of Beirut is not our responsibility, whereas the port of Haifa is part of our defense strategy.”
The terror leader said it is noteworthy that the event effected people of all religious sects and that several Hezbollah operatives were killed and wounded in the disaster. Moreover, he said that many members of his organization did not know what was going on - “some thought it was an earthquake.” 
He said that some media outlets spread rumors that Hezbollah was responsible or that it was Hezbollah weapons that caused the tragic event. But he said the rumors were not true.
“This is an attempt to incite the Lebanese people against Hezbollah,” he said. He called the claims "unjust."

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah is ready to offer help in this crisis. 
"All of Hezbollah's institutions and capacities are here to help the Lebanese state after the Beirut blast," he said. "Hezbollah is ready to help any family that has lost its home. People must not stay on the streets."

Reuters contributed to this report.
Watch the full speech:




Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah beirut Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu intends to open Israel's skies, but so much more needs to be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by