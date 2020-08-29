The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
New poll shows Arab News readers do not favor Lebanese peace with Israel

Approximately 57% of the poll respondents did not demonstrate their enthusiasm regarding the idea of having Lebanon signing a peace deal with its Jewish neighbor.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 29, 2020 18:10
The Lebanese village of Adaisseh is seen on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Lebanese village of Adaisseh is seen on the left-hand-side of the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel August 26, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Twitter poll, conducted by Arab News, a Saudi Arabia-based English-language newspaper, showed that three out of five readers are against the idea of a Lebanese peace deal with Israel, according to Arab News.
 Since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, the border between Lebanon and Israel has been mostly quiet, except for a few incidents that ended in limited fire exchanges. Additionally, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon has been stationed along the Blue Line, in an attempt to keep calm.
Approximately 57% of the poll respondents did not demonstrate their enthusiasm regarding the idea of having Lebanon signing a peace deal with its Jewish neighbor, and 43% responded positively to the idea. 
In an interview with French news channel BFMTV, Lebanese President Michel Aoun was asked for his opinion on a possible deal with Israel, Lebanese and said that it "depends."
"We have problems with Israel, we have to resolve them first," Aoun told the TV channel
 
One of problem with a possible deal between Israel and Lebanon is the ongoing dispute over the demarcation of maritime borders, which impacts the rights of both nations with regards to the development and exploitation of large natural gas reserves found at sea. 
The poll comes a month after the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to a normalization treaty, making the UAE the first Gulf state to formally recognize the Jewish state.  


