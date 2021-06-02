Noveto Systems: Emiratis are very open to innovation

The Global Investment Forum "New Media in a New World" panel with Regev Gur, Natalie Milstein, Tomer Shani, Avi Bhojani, and Lahav Harkov. (Credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Noveto has developed an innovative device that allows music to be heard directly in both ears, without any contact or headphones, directly to the designated individual without disturbing people nearby. It is a surround sound three-dimensional audio experience, which causes the sound to surround the designated person only.

“It was important for us to come here to open up a new market,” he emphasizes. “The fact that the technology that we have developed touches on areas of everyday life, the audio experience and the intuitive connection between man and device, are things to which people connect. Our interface identifies the person through a camera and artificial intelligence and connects well to the idea of smart homes, smart offices, and the use of personal assistants like Google and Alexa so that all operations can be performed in a touch-free environment. It can be used in both closed and open spaces without disturbing others who are present. The sound envelops the listener with a quality 3-D experience, and because we build virtual speakers close to the ears, there is a feeling that you are living inside the audio.”