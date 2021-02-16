The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

NYT accused of whitewashing Turkey’s Afrin occupation

The New York Times has been accused of whitewashing Turkey's military occupation of Afrin and their ethnic cleansing of the residing Kurdish people.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 23:00
Members of the Syrian Civil defense wear protective gears as they sanitize a school as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)
Members of the Syrian Civil defense wear protective gears as they sanitize a school as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus, in Afrin, Syria March 18, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)
The New York Times has been accused of whitewashing Turkey's military occupation of Afrin and their ethnic cleansing of the residing Kurdish people. This surprised many, given that the newspaper has consistently given both sides of a conflict a voice in their paper. However, when reporting in Afrin, the paper appeared to only give Turkish military occupation officials and pro-Ankara voices a place.
An illegal military occupation. Stolen olives shipped to the occupying power for resale. Far-right settlers rampaging and attacking indigenous communities. Religious persecution. Locals kidnapped in extrajudicial raids, imprisoned in secret military detention centers. Ethnic-cleansing.
All of this has happened in Afrin in northwest Syria, an area that was once Kurdish and was invaded and occupied by Turkey and Turkish-backed extremist militias in 2018. Since then, it has been ethnically-cleansed of Kurds, and graveyards and religious sites have been ransacked and destroyed. The New York Times has now being accused of whitewashing Turkey’s occupation of Afrin in an article published on Tuesday.
Experts, activists, former residents and commentators all expressed shock at the article, noting that it failed to mention human rights abuses and the displacement of people forced out of Afrin. Some compared the article to state-run Turkish media propaganda. For a US press that prided itself on confronting the far-right in the US and critiquing an authoritarian leader —  “speaking truth to power — the article has been slammed for not including any critical or dissenting voices.  
Titled “In Turkey’s Safe Zone in Syria security and misery go hand in hand,” the article claims that while Turkey’s invasion three years ago was widely criticized, “today, the Syrians they protect are glad the Turks are there.” The article merely hints at the fact that 160,000 Kurds were ethnically cleansed.
“Thousands of Kurdish families fled the Turkish invasion, along with the Kurdish fighters. In their place came hundreds of thousands of Syrians from other areas, who have swollen the population, taking homes,” the article reads.
Usually, when an indigenous population is expelled and other population is moved in, that is referred to as ethnic-cleansing. In this case, the Kurds were forcibly removed from Afrin by Turkey and far-right religious extremist militias, and Sunni Arabs and Turkmen settled in.
The removal of Kurds was not a mistake, it was done intentionally. Turkey had ample place to house Syrian refugees in areas it occupies in Idlib and Tel Abyad. Turkey has sought to change the demographics of Afrin. They accomplished that by removing Kurds and Yazidis, as well as other minorities.
Turkey calls this a “safe zone,” similar to how the German Nazi regime referred to “living space” in areas it occupied in Eastern Europe where it sent Ethnic Germans and removed Jews and local Slavs.
According to the article the journalists were “escorted” by Turkey on a visit to Afrin. The newspaper called this a “de facto safe zone.” However, human rights activists have emphasized how the area is no longer safe for women.
Women are often kidnapped and held in secret prisons, subjected to different abuses and extrajudicial killings. The Times is accused of a whitewash. It claims Turkey has provided “infrastructure, education and health services.” It neglects to note, as it usually does when covering the West Bank, that Turkey’s occupation of Afrin is illegal under international law.
It neglected to interview any dissenting voices, people displaced from Afrin, or any critics.  
The article also does not include seem to include any female accounts. It does interview  one Muhammad Amar who the article claims is a fighter who was evacuated from Damascus and sent to Afrin by Turkey as part of a deal with the Assad regime.
Like other military occupations that become permanent, the article notes that “The city has been connected to the Turkish electricity grid, ending years of blackouts; uses Turkish cellphones and currency; and has registered 500 Syrian companies for cross-border trade.” The article also notes there are no independent voices available to corroborate or monitor abuses. “Turkey has forced out many international aid groups to keep closer control itself.”
Additionally, the article claims there are “terrorist” attacks in Afrin, without providing any evidence except from Turkish officials. Usually when the Times writes about other conflicts it includes voices from both sides, but not in this story. Reporters spoke to the “police chief in Afrin” who “said that 99% of the attacks were the work of the PKK, the Kurdish separatist movement.”
This is an inaccurate statement since the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is not separatist and there is no evidence at all that Kurds in Afrin ever wanted to “separate” from Syria. The opposite, in fact, is true. It is Turkey that has forced Afrin to separate through an occupation. Locals in Afrin say that there are often shoot-offs between Turkish-backed groups and kidnappers of locals who are held in secret illegal prisons.  
The piece goes on to claim that in “Afrin the Turks have handled security like any NATO force, surrounding their administration building with high concrete blast walls and sealing off a ‘green zone’ that encompasses the main shopping street in the center of the city.” The author did not present a precedent or any evidence for this supposed "behavior" of NATO.
Under Turkish military occupation there is no free press, there is no freedom of assembly, and minorities and women are persecuted. That is not the case for most NATO countries.
Only one woman who was interviewed in the article, Rasmia Hunan al-Abdullah, said that “everything is very hard.” She is carrying a toddler, the article says. In the time before Ankara’s invasion and the unleashing of far-right militias on Afrin the area had women in positions of leadership.
Now, it appears no women are allowed in any political office as leaders. A search of the article found the other interviewees were men, including Sulaiman, Amar, Muhammad, Orhan, Mouaz, Ibrahim, Jariri and Said. No dissenting or critical voices were interviewed or quoted.  
Azad Nebi wrote that “the untold story is the overwhelming majority of indigenous Kurdish people were uprooted from their home in Afrin.” He tweeted that the article was disgraceful. Alison Meuse accused the article of being a whitewash in line with articles by the Times praising Azerbaijan’s recent war.
Ariz Kader slammed the article as well. “Because of the medium it has been published in, as well as the omission of key details of the situation on the ground (seemingly getting much of the content via the Turkish municipal representative), this does far more damage to Afrinis than any Turkish state propaganda piece can.” Meghan Bodette, who closely follows Afrin, asked whether NATO governments get a “free ethnic cleansing pass from the New York Times.”
Some critics singled out Carlotta Gall, the Istanbul bureau chief for the New York Times. Turkey is the world’s largest jailor of journalists and critics are often imprisoned for tweets and any criticism of the ruling party.
On February 16 the Missing Afrin Women documentation group said that a woman was kidnapped in Afrin. It provided her name. It was unclear if the Times had not reached out to any women abused during Turkey’s three-year occupation.  
There are no shortage of experts on the case of Afrin.
Michael Rubin, of the American Enterprise Institute has written about it, and experts like Amy Austin Holmes, a visiting scholar at Harvard, has spoken about Ankara’s backing for extremists.
Alberto Fernandez, a former US ambassador, has also spoken about Afrin, and when he was president of Middle East Broadcasting he did an interview about the conflict there. It is unclear if the Times has guidelines for reporting conflicts where both sides of the conflict are to be given a voice, especially in cases of controversy and ethnic cleansing.
Usually when reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or the West Bank the newspaper does provide Palestinians a voice and not just Israeli officials. When it comes to Turkey and Afrin, it appears no Kurds were allowed to have a voice. They were only pejoratively referred to as “separatists,” which they are not. They are the local people of Afrin.  


Tags Turkey kurds journalism New York Times
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by