Once touted as Palestinians' capital, Abu Dis may shrink under annexation

On Wednesday morning, the mayor, Ahmad Abu Hilal, woke up to the sound of Israeli bulldozers entering the Abu Mugheira area in the Suwwaneh neighborhood of Abu Dis

In recent weeks, every move by the Israeli authorities in the Jordan Valley and some Palestinian villages in the West Bank has been interpreted as a sign that Israel has begun implementing the annexation plan on the ground. Some Palestinians claimed that the IDF has removed signs warning Israeli citizens from entering PA-ruled areas to pave the way for the implementation of the plan. Others claimed that the Israeli authorities have begun distributing water and electricity bills to Palestinians living that could be annexed by Israel, adding that this was an indication that Israel was serious about its intention to implement the plan.

The bulldozers arrived in Abu Dis to demolish a one-story structure that was under construction, and whose owners had ignored repeated warnings by Israeli authorities to halt the building. The structure belonged to the Surkhi family in Abu Dis. The bulldozers also tore down a wall surrounding a playground.

“I can tell you 100% that the implementation of the annexation plan has begun,” Abu Hilal said. “I see what happened today in Abu Dis as the beginning of the annexation plan.”

How’s the demolition of the illegally built structure related to the Israeli annexation plan?

The mayor, Abu Hilal, said the structure was targeted because it’s “located on the western side of Abu Dis, very close to the [Israeli] separation wall.”

The Old City of Jerusalem is located only a few kilometers to the west of Abu Dis, but the two areas are separated by large concrete slabs that make up the security fence.

Abu Hilal said that in addition to the structure, the bulldozers also demolished a wall surrounding a soccer playground being built by the Abu Dis Municipality in coordination with the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Sports and Youths.

“The demolition began around 1.00 am,” Abu Hilal said. “We believe the demolition is directly linked to the annexation plan. The structure and wall are located very close to the separation wall and are part of Area C, which is under exclusive Israeli control, Abu Hilal noted.

The annexation plan, if implemented, would “particularly pose a threat to the western parts of Abu Dis,” he argued. “They [Israel] want to redraw the fence so as to include more land from Abu Dis in the areas slated for annexation.”

In addition, the mayor said, the annexation plan would also see Abu Dis losing much of its lands on the eastern side of the town, where Ma’aleh Adumim is located.

The name of Abu Dis first appeared in headlines after the signing of the Oslo Accord in 1993.

An unofficial draft agreement between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli politician Yossi Beilin, who in 1995 served as Economic Minister, stated that Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries would be expanded to include nearby Arab neighborhoods (called “Palestinian boroughs”) such as Abu Dis, as well as Ma’aleh Adumim, Givaat Ze’ev, Givon, and adjacent areas. Together, these areas would be called the City of Jerusalem, which would be managed by one municipality with two Israeli and Palestinian sub-municipalities. The Palestinian boroughs would be placed under Palestinian sovereignty, while the Israelis boroughs under Israeli sovereignty.

Abu Dis was again in the headlines in 2000, when the PA started building a parliament building there. The construction of the new parliament building sparked rumors that Israel and the PA had reached a secret agreement to turn Abu Dis into the capital of a Palestinian state.

The number of people currently living in Abu Dis is estimated at 30,000, and the figure includes thousands of students and faculty members studying and working at Al-Quds University, which is also located west of the town, near the security fence.

Abu Dis is located in both Area B and Area C of the West Bank. Some 3000 – 4000 Abu Dis residents live in Area C, which may end up under Israeli sovereignty if and when the annexation plan is carried out.

The Oslo Accord divided the West Bank into three administrative divisions: Area A, B, and C.

Area A is exclusively administered by the PA. Area B is administrated by both the PA and Israel. Area C, which contains Israeli settlements, is administered by Israel.

“The Oslo Accord placed our town under Area B and C,” Abu Hilal said.

Voicing concern over the planned annexation , Abu Hilal said that he and the residents of the town have been in touch with the PA prime minister and government to coordinate their efforts to confront the plan.

“The annexation plan will take lots of our land,” he added. “The size of Abu Dis will become much smaller. We will be turned into an enclave with a large number of residents. We will become one of the most densely populated areas in the region. The annexation plan will have demographic, economic, and political implications for Abu Dis and its residents.”

Asked if Palestinians living in his town would accept Israeli citizenship as part of the planned annexation, Abu Hilal said: “I don’t believe Israel is interested in giving its citizenship to Palestinians. The Israelis don’t want Palestinians with Israeli citizenship. They are already going after Palestinians living in East Jerusalem who carry Israeli-ID cards. Israel is not interested in the [Palestinian] residents; it only wants the land.”

Abu Hilal denied reports in the Israeli media that claimed that the PA had withdrawn its security forces from Abu Dis after PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s May 18 decision to renounce all agreements and understandings with Israel, including security cooperation.

“The Palestinian police is still here; they did not leave,” Abu Hilal explained. “The police station is still here. The security forces only reduced their activities. They’re not doing the same work they used to do before.”

As far as the mayor of Abu Dis is concerned, Israel has already begun implementing its plan to apply its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, including his town, southeast of Jerusalem.