One death, nine new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza

Two of the patients in the Strip are hospitalized at the Indonesian Hospital, with one of the two being in the ICU on a ventilator.

Rabah Labad, 61 years old, passed away after being confirmed as infected with the virus at the European Hospital in the Strip. This is the second death caused by the virus in Gaza.

In May, Gaza's Health Ministry announced the first death of a Palestinian infected with coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.

A 48-hour lockdown was declared in the Strip on Tuesday after four cases of the virus were confirmed in a family that was living among the general population outside of quarantine centers.

Nine new cases of the coronavirus and one death were reported in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the coastal enclave to 15, in addition to 110 cases inside quarantine centers at border crossings.