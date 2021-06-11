The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PA TV distorts Israeli archives, claiming Arabs were massacred en masse

Palestinian TV host Nasser Al-Lahham has also compared incoming Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett to Adolf Eichmann.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 11, 2021 17:16
PALESTINIAN PRESENTER Raji Al-Hams (right) listens to Hamas official Salah al-Bardweel at the studio of Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV in Gaza City in 2015. The studio is decorated with slogans praising the 'Knife Intifada.'
PALESTINIAN PRESENTER Raji Al-Hams (right) listens to Hamas official Salah al-Bardweel at the studio of Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV in Gaza City in 2015. The studio is decorated with slogans praising the ‘Knife Intifada.’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian TV host Nasser Al-Lahham claimed that Israelis were responsible for slaughtering Palestinians during the War of Independence in 1948 based on a deliberate distortion of Israeli archives, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) highlighted on Friday.
Al-Lahham, who also happens to be the Editor in Chief at the Palestinian news agency Ma'an, has been known to discuss the  history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict via Israeli footage, documentaries and archives, taking a revisionist approach oftentimes.
Describing the fate of Palestinian Arabs during 1948, Al-Lahham claimed refugees came after Palestinians fled as a result of witnessing massacres. In one particular case, Al-Lahham mistranslated eye witness testimony from an Arab in 1948 in which he originally said  “This great tree – my entire family [was] there, 150 people. Everyone fled,” rather than Al-Lahham's translation whereby “Hajj Mussa from Lod. They slaughtered 150 Arabs under this tree. The rest fled.”
Likewise, PMW also noted that Al-Lahham has in the past distorted Holocaust history, claiming that Jews were merely expelled by Nazi Germany and received a warm welcome from Palestinians upon arriving in the British Mandate of Palestine amid the war. Al-Lahham has also compared incoming Prime Minister-designate Naftali Bennett to Adolf Eichmann. 


