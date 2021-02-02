The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Election: 2.3 million voters register

82% of the 2.8 million Palestinians have registered, with the highest registration rate being in the Tulkarem area.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 15:10
Palestinian students walk past a Fatah poster at the Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian students walk past a Fatah poster at the Palestine Polytechnic University in Hebron
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced that 82% of eligible voters have registered by Monday evening for the upcoming general elections.
The number of registered voters for the elections was 2.3 million out of 2.8 million in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the commission said, noting that the highest registration rate was in the area of Tulkarem (91.8%).
According to the CEC, residents of east Jerusalem who hold Israeli-issued ID cards are entitled to participate in the elections without registering in the register of voters.
Palestinian officials have called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to allow the elections to take place in east Jerusalem.
The electronic registration process is available through the commission’s website, and Palestinians over the age of 17 who hold a Palestinian ID card can register by February 16.
CEC chairman Hanna Nasser on Monday invited France and Turkey to send observers to monitor the elections. He also called on the two countries to help facilitate the electoral process in Jerusalem.
The CEC has also invited the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which consists of 57 member states, to send observers to monitor the elections. A similar invitation has also been sent to the European Union and European Parliament.
The parliamentary election is set to take place on May 22, while the presidential election will take place on July 31. Elections for the PLO’s legislative body, Palestinian National Council, are scheduled to be held at the end of August.
Leaders of several Palestinian factions are scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on February 8 to prepare for the elections.
The discussions will be held under the auspices of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service.
Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, will head the Fatah delegation to the discussions. The Hamas delegation will be headed by Saleh al-Arouri, a founding commander of the group’s military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
In September 2015, the US Department of Treasury designated Arouri as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. In 2018, the US State Department offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that would lead to the identification or location of al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, and two senior Hezbollah military operatives.
Arouri said that Hamas would be participating in the Cairo discussions “with an open heart.” Hamas, he added, was ready to “overcome obstacles” to pave the way for holding the elections.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other Palestinian factions have also been invited by the Egyptians to participate in the Cairo talks. PIJ officials said that their group has still not decided whether it would participate in the elections. PIJ boycotted previous parliamentary and presidential elections.


Tags East Jerusalem Elections Gaza Palestinian Authority Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's ties with Kosovo: What new opportunities await?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Gilad Sharon

Israel's political system favors the minority over the majority - opinion

 By GILAD SHARON

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by