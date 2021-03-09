Palestinian Elections: Crisis deepens as Fatah threatens dissidents

Qudwa, 67, earlier this week triggered a major crisis in Fatah by announcing that he would run as part of new list named National Democratic Forum.

Abbas and some Fatah officials have reportedly threatened to expel Qudwa from Fatah if he proceeds with his plan to run outside the faction’s official list.

The Fatah Central Committee issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Qudwa to backtrack on his decision, according to the Palestinian news website Amad.

The ultimatum was issued during a meeting of the committee in Ramallah on Monday night, according to the report.

Qudwa, a nephew of former PLO chairman Yasser Arafat and member of the Fatah Central Committee, did not attend the meeting, which was chaired by Abbas.

A statement issued by the committee at the end of the meeting did not mention the growing tensions in Fatah ahead of the parliamentary election. It affirmed, however, that Fatah will run in the election as a “unified list that is supported by all Fatah members.”

Qudwa currently serves as head of the Yasser Arafat Foundation, an independent organization whose goal is to “preserve, benefit from, and pass on to future generations the memory and heritage” of the former PLO chairman.

Senior Fatah official Monir al-Jaghoub said he did not hear about the ultimatum to Qudwa.

“Fatah has decided to run in the election as a unified list,” Jaghoub said. “Any [Fatah] member or leader who forms a new list departs from the Fatah consensus.”

Abbas and Fatah leaders are worried that Qudwa’s move would badly affect the faction’s chances of winning the election for the parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council, which has been set for May 22.

In 2006, Hamas won the parliamentary elections mainly because some Fatah candidates ran on independent lists.

During the “tense Fatah Central Committee meeting it was decided to give Qudwa 48 hours to announce his final position,” the Amad report said, adding that if he failed to backtrack, he would be dismissed from the faction.

The committee also decided that any Fatah official who runs on an independent list would be expelled, the report added.

The committees’ decision applies not only to Qudwa, but also to several Fatah officials, including deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan and the faction’s jailed leader, Marwan Barghouti, as well as other disgruntled Fatah cadres, it said.

Dahlan, a former PA security commander in the Gaza Strip, is based in the United Arab Emirates. Dahlan, who was expelled from Fatah 10 years ago after falling out with Abbas, heads a party named Democratic Reform Current.

Dahlan loyalists said that they intend to run in the parliamentary election, either as part of the official Fatah list or independently.

PA officials said that Dahlan would not be allowed to run for the PA presidency because he had been convicted by a Palestinian court of embezzlement of public funds and sentenced, in absentia, to three years in prison.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Barghouti, who was sentenced to five life terms in Israeli prison for his role in anti-Israeli terror attacks during the Second Intifada, would form his own list for the parliamentary vote.

Sources close to Barghouti claimed that he would present his candidacy for the presidential election, which has been set for July 31.

Earlier this week, Qudwa invited Barghouti to join his new list. He also said that he would support Barghouti if the latter decided to run in the presidential election.

Nabil Amr, another veteran Fatah official, is also planning to run in the parliamentary vote as an independent.

Last month, senior Fatah official Abdel Fattah Hamayel said that the Fatah leadership has threatened to “kill” any candidate who runs outside the faction’s official list.

Palestinian sources told the pan-Arab Al-Araby Al-Jadeed media outlet that Majed Faraj, head of the PA General Intelligence Service, warned Qudwa against running on an independent list. The sources quoited Faraj as saying: “Even if we need to chase anyone who threatens Fatah unity in the streets, we will do so.”

According to the sources, several Fatah leaders recently met with Qudwa and tried to persuade him to reverse his decision to form an independent list, but to no avail.

Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, said that he was still hoping that Qudwa would change his mind.

“If he [Qudwa] has a plan for reforms, he should work to implement it within Fatah,” Rajoub said. “His departure [from Fatah] cannot serve him or the faction or the national enterprise. Qudwa is a member of the Fatah Central Committee to this day, and he enjoys all his rights as a member. The dialogue with him is continuing.”