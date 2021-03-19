'Palestinian infighting will benefit Hamas'

Palestinian Professor Mohammed Dajani said he's convinced that there's a good chance that Hamas will win the Palestinian parliamentary election, which has been set for May 22.
The current infighting in Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's ruling Fatah faction, he said, will benefit Hamas as Palestinians prepare to hold their first elections in 15 years.
Dajani, who heads a moderate party named Wasattia, said he has no intention to run in the election. His party, which believes in the two-state solution and peace with Israel, is seen by many Palestinians as being too moderate, Dajani added.