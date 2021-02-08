The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian elections: Hamas will promise Islamic law, change and reform

Hamas, of course, is also convinced that many Palestinians will vote for its candidates because they identify with the Islamist movement’s ideology.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 14:47
A young Palestinian has his face painted as he looks on during a Hamas rally in Gaza January 3, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
A young Palestinian has his face painted as he looks on during a Hamas rally in Gaza January 3, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Hamas says it is confident that it will score another victory in the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary election.
The Islamist movement says it also has no intention of accepting the conditions of the Middle East Quartet (US, UN, Russia and EU) for the recognition of any Palestinian government, the renunciation of violence, recognition of Israel’s right to exist and a commitment to abide by all agreements signed between the Palestinians and Israel.
Hamas’s election program will be similar to the one it used to win the hearts and minds of Palestinians during the 2006 parliamentary election, according to sources close to the Islamist movement.
Then, Hamas candidates ran as part of a list named the “Change and Reform Bloc” under the slogan: “Islam is the solution. One hand builds, another resists. Yes to reform, yes to change.”
Hamas believes that its chances of scoring another victory, if and when the parliamentary election takes place, are very good, given the growing schism in Fatah and allegations of financial and administrative corruption in Palestinian Authority institutions, the sources said.
Hamas, of course, is also convinced that many Palestinians will vote for its candidates because they identify with the Islamist movement’s ideology.
There were two main reasons why Hamas won the last parliamentary election.
First, divisions among Fatah, many of whose disgruntled members chose to run as independents. Second, widespread frustration with rampant corruption of Fatah and PA leaders.
Explaining its decision to participate in the 2006 election, the Change and Reform Bloc said in its election program: “The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) believes that its participation in the legislative elections at this time, and in light of the reality in which the Palestinian cause is witnessing, comes within the framework of its comprehensive program for the liberation of Palestine and the return of the Palestinian people to their land and homeland.”
In 1996, Hamas boycotted the first parliamentary elections because they were held under the umbrella of the Oslo Accords, which the Islamist movement continues to oppose.
In 2006, however, Hamas changed its mind and decided to participate in the election to the parliament, the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC). The result was a victory for Hamas, which received 44.45% of the vote and won 74 of the 132 seats.
Addressing the Palestinian public ahead of that election, the Bloc said that it was seeking “to build a developed Palestinian civil society and direct the Palestinian political system and its political and reform program to achieve the national rights of the Palestinian people.”

THE HAMAS list emphasized that “historical Palestine is part of the Arab and Islamic lands, and it is a right of the Palestinian people that does not pass by the statute of limitations.”
The Palestinian people, the list noted, “are still in the stage of national liberation, and they have the right to work to restore their rights and end the occupation by using all means, including armed resistance. Resistance in all its forms is a natural right of the Palestinian people to end the occupation and establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”
The Hamas list also promised to make Islamic law “the main source of legislation in Palestine and respect public freedoms.”
It told voters that “Palestinian blood is a taboo in Palestinian society, and dialogue is the only acceptable method for resolving internal Palestinian disputes.”
Moreover, the Hamas list pledged to halt “political arrests” and vowed to “protect civil society institutions.”
But in July 2007, the group staged a violent coup against the Palestinian Authority and seized control of the Gaza Strip. Dozens of Palestinians were killed during the violence.
Hamas has since arrested thousands of Palestinians, especially those affiliated with its rivals in Fatah, in addition to journalists, political activists, human rights advocates and civil society workers.
Hamas’s 2006 election campaign also focused on corruption, an issue that has been bothering many Palestinians since the inception of the Palestinian Authority in 1994.
“Public funds are the right of all the Palestinian people and should be used in financing comprehensive Palestinian development in a manner that achieves justice away from abuse, corruption and embezzlement,” Hamas stressed in its election program.
It promised to combat corruption “in all its forms and enhance transparency and accountability.”
Hamas leaders are scheduled to participate in a meeting of several Palestinian factions, due to be held in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Monday, to discuss preparations for the parliamentary, presidential and Palestinian National Council (PNC) elections.
If the factions reach an agreement, the parliamentary election will take place on May 22, while the presidential election will take place on July 31. The vote for the PNC, the PLO’s legislative body, has been set for the end of August.
Aware that its chances of winning the presidential election are non-existent, Hamas has its eyes set on the Palestinians’ two parliaments: the PLC and PNC.
The PLC has 132 members and represents Palestinians living in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The PNC, on the other hand, has nearly 700 members and serves as the parliament that represents all Palestinians, inside and outside those areas.


Tags Elections Fatah Gaza Hamas Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by