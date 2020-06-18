The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rockets targeted US embassy in Baghdad in sixth recent incident

Reports say that this is the first attack since Iraq had a new Prime Minister sworn in on May 7.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 18, 2020 09:52
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020 (photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
(photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Two rockets were fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone on Wednesday night. It is the latest in a series of attacks that have included rockets aimed and fired at US forces at Camp Taji, and rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and near the international airport. Other attacks took place on June 8, June 10, June 13, June 14 and June 16.
Reports say that this is the first attack since Iraq had a new Prime Minister sworn in on May 7. In fact the number is higher, it is the sixth type of this incident in just the last ten days. It comes amid rising US tensions. Most of the rocket attacks are similar, using the 107 mm rocket that is popular in Iran and among Iranian proxies, and attaching them to a firing tube with a battery of some sort that sets them off.
A new, and probably partly fictitious group, called Osbat al-Thaereen has claimed responsibility. This is likely made up of cadres linked to the Iranian IRGC or Kataib Hezbollah, which the US has blamed in the past for attacks. Nevertheless, the group put out a nice manifesto and poster showing its fighters with drones and weapons and it has put up old videos of attacks on US forces. This is the same style that Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq use, harkening back to the days of 2006-2008 when these Iranian-backed groups used to attack US forces. Osbat al-Thaereen is even trying to portray itself as linked to Sunni jihadists, not Iran, by using an old video of Ansar al-Sunna, a Sunni group.
Overall the attacks on the Green Zone, airport and Camp Taji appears to send a message to the US and US forces. Pro-Iranian parties want the US to leave. Others want to undermine the new Prime Minister. Nothing is clear in Iraq and none of the culprits have been arrested. Since last June there have now been dozens of attacks like these rocket attacks. The numbers are probably more than fifty by now, and there have been four killed, three members of the coalition in March and one contractor in December. The US has retaliated twice and also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Kataib Hezbollah, and IRGC head Qasem Soleimani.


