'Salam, Shalom': UAE newspaper higlights similarities between countries

The photo of Monday's meeting featured Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash and US Senior Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner.

Beyond the etymological link between the Hebrew and Arabic words Salam and Shalom (which both have the multiple meanings: peace, hello and goodbye), the captions below the front page photo stress other similarities between the countries, ranging from financial interests to culinary similarities.

On Monday, Israeli and American officials flew to Abu Dhabi to meet with UAE officials in friendship, and to discuss further details within the agreement. UAE officials are expected to fly to Washington in September to continue these talks.

The UAE's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed also said he wants to visit Jerusalem in person as he seeks a "comprehensive peace" with Israel, a senior UAE official told All Arab News on Tuesday.

