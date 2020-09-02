The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Sisi to Netanyahu: I support UAE deal, refrain from West Bank annexation

Netanyahu’s office reported that the Prime Minister thanked Sisi for his help in promoting stability in the region, particularly in Gaza.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 17:02
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (right) speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting ahead of the UN General Assembly last September (2017). (photo credit: REUTERS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (right) speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting ahead of the UN General Assembly last September (2017).
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi threw his support behind the burgeoning Israeli normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates and spoke against any efforts to annex portions of the West Bank, during a phone call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Sky News Arabia.
Netanyahu’s office reported that the prime minister thanked Sisi for his help in promoting stability in the region, particularly in Gaza.
He asked Sisi to “to continue to help with the return of [Israeli] captives and missing persons” held by Hamas.
The two men discussed “regional challenges” and ways to “strengthen their relations and cooperation in a variety of areas."
They also “welcomed the development of relations with the UAE,” according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Sisi said he would support any steps, such as the Israel-UAE deal, which would bring peace to the region, according to Sky News Arabia.
The Egyptian leader underscored, however, that he remained to committed to the Palestinians and that any deal must preserve their legitimate rights. Any agreement should therefore allow for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.
Sisi said it was important that Israel refrain from any unilateral measure that would undermine the chances for peace, especially any action with regard to annexing Palestinian lands.
The call came in the aftermath of a joint trip by Israeli and United States delegations to the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday, and in the aftermath of an understanding between Hamas and the IDF to restore calm at Israel’s southern border.
Egypt has long been a broker between Israel and Hamas to keep a lid on tension along that border.


