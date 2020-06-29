The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Soleimani's daughter marries Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's cousin - report

Over the weekend, 28-year-old Zeinab Soleimani married Riza Safi al-Din, son of Hassan Nasrallah's cousin, Hashim Safi al-Din.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 29, 2020 04:47
Zeinab Soleimani (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Zeinab Soleimani
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Zeinab Soleimani, the 28-year-old daughter of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, has reportedly married a close relative of  Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, N12 reported on Sunday.
Over the weekend, Zeinab Soleimani married Riza Safi al-Din, son of Nasrallah's cousin, Hashim Safi al-Din.
Hashim Safi al-Din heads Hezbollah's Executive Council, and is considered the No. 2 in the organization. He is viewed by most as Nasrallah's future replacement.
Hezbollah held close ties to Qasem Soleimani until his assassination in January earlier this year. The marriage between Zeinab and Riza might express an even tighter relationship being formed between the Lebanon-based terrorist organization and Iran.
Zeinab first appeared in the public eye when Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited the family's home for condolences after the assassination of Soleimani.
At her father's funeral, Zeinab called on Nasrallah, Yemeni Houthi rebel leader Abdalmalek Houthi and Syrian President Bashar Assad, who she called her "uncles." to take revenge for the attack on her father. She was the first woman to address a prayer congregation led by Khamenei.
Zeinab tweeted a video of her meeting with Nasrallah along with the text "The spider nests of America and Zionists will collapse."
During a visit in Beirut, Zeinab also gave a speech at an event organized by Hezbollah Women's Affairs, in which she said that the "martyrs" of Hezbollah and Iran were guardians of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini's and Khamenei's "values."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.


