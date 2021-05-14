Suspects of East Jerusalem violence arrested

Among those arrested include Muhammad Suri, Ismail Bedouin, Hassam Saida, Muhammad Saida and Muhammad Grub, all Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem. In addition, The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested a number of others allegedly involved in the violence in Jerusalem.

In response to the arrest, the Israel Police spokesperson released a message saying they will protect the security of Israeli citizens.

"The long arm of the Israel Police, and the various security agencies, will reach all lawbreakers who endanger the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the spokesperson said.

A professional and complete investigation following an incident that resulted in a serious injury to a citizen who was traveling in his vehicle near the Lions Gate earlier this week led to further arrests in recent days of a number of young east Jerusalem residents suspected of involvement in the incident," the statement added.

"Along with the police's determination to maintain public safety and actions to prosecute lawbreakers, the driver of the vehicle and his family arrived today at the Jerusalem District Police Officer in order to thank Corporal Amir Ben-Kiki, who saved the man from the attack," it concluded.

Police also arrested a large number of suspects throughout all of Israel's districts, ranging from the South, Tel Aviv, Central and Northern districts.

In Tel Aviv, six suspects were arrested following violent incidents in Jaffa and Bat Yam, which included stone throwing, brawls and attacking police.

In the Central District, two people were arrested for firing at police officers and setting fire to a synagogue, and were found by police on their way to Lod, allegedly in order to engage in more violence. Another suspect in the Central District was arrested for burning a police car, and another in Lod for setting fire to a police station.

In the Haifa District, some seven suspects were arrested for setting fire to a hotel and restaurant in Acre, while another man was arrested for firing at police officers. In numerous Arab-Israeli villages in the Haifa District, a number were arrested for throwing stones at police officers.

In the North District, some four suspects were arrested for throwing rocks at police in Majd al-Krum, while other people were arrested in the Nazareth area for preparing Molotov cocktails.

In Jerusalem, one suspect was arrested for throwing stones at police.

The second incident was that of Eli Rosen, 27, who was walking his dog in Sheikh Jarrah when Arab youths violently attacked him, filming the violence on social media.