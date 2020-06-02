The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Syrian infiltrator injured by IDF fire returned to Lebanon

The suspect had been treated in Israel and was released after an investigation.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 2, 2020 12:16
Rosh Hanikra border crossing (photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER PIKIWIKI ISRAEL)
Rosh Hanikra border crossing
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER PIKIWIKI ISRAEL)
A Syrian national working as a shepherd in Lebanon who was shot by IDF soldiers after he infiltrated over the Lebanese border into Israel was transferred to the Red Cross in Lebanon through the Rosh Hanikra border crossing on Tuesday, according to an IDF statement.
The suspect had been treated in Israel and was released after an investigation. "The IDF views every attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty severely," said the IDF statement.
While Lebanese media said that the shepherd, Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim, had been shot while in Lebanon as his animals were grazing nearby, the IDF said he crossed some 100 meters into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Sheeba Farms.
According to Channel 12 news, troops from the IDF’s Golani brigade deployed to the area identified Azim crossing the border and fired warning shots in the air to stop him. Instead of returning to Lebanon, Azim began to run and hid between rocks. A soldier then saw him put his hand into his pocket and fearing he was drawing weapon, fired upon him.
Just days before the incident on Mount Dov, a senior IDF officer stationed in the area told The Jerusalem Post that many shepherds in the area are known to collect intelligence on troop movement.
The officer said that the IDF has identified several locations along the Golan Heights where they know Hezbollah collects intelligence on Israel and warned that “whoever crosses the demilitarized zone into Israel is considered a threat and the IDF will respond accordingly.”
On Friday evening, the Lebanese Army arrested five Sudanese nationals in southern Lebanon as they attempted to cross the border fence into Israeli territory, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).
Also, on Friday, NNA reported that the IDF fired at a shepherd in Jabal Al-Shahl, north of Mount Hermon. The shepherd was not injured in the incident.
Three of the Sudanese were arrested near Khalit Wardeh in Aita al-Shaab, north of the Galilee, and another two were arrested in the town of Houla, east of Qiryat Shemona.
Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic language spokesman, posted a video on Twitter on Monday, pointing out the increase in the number of infiltration attempts along the Israel-Lebanon border and adding that the IDF had intensified its operations along the border in response. "We expect the Lebanese government and the international forces operating in southern Lebanon to impose their control and prevent these attempts," tweeted Adraee.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


