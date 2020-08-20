Trump: UAE F-35 jets deal ‘under review’ despite Israeli concerns

The US is considering selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday night.Trump’s comments came two days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailed multiple occasions on which he told US officials he opposes such a sale. Netanyahu denied reports that the deal is part of the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, and a White House source confirmed that it is not in the peace deal. However, the UAE has made it clear, both before and after official ties with Israel were announced, that they are interested in buying the planes. Trump acknowledged this, saying the UAE would like “quite a few F-35s.”“It’s the greatest fighter jet in the world,” Trump said. “They’d like to buy F-35s, we’ll see what happens. It’s under review.”Trump also showed his positive view on Abu Dhabi: “They’ve definitely got the money to pay for it. It’s nice because a lot of times when we make deals, they don’t have 10 cents, these countries we deal with. We give to them, [saying] ‘How about paying this back later?’ But they never pay because they don’t have the money.”Netanyahu has faced scrutiny in Israel over these developments, due to concerns that another country in the Middle East having F-35s could weaken Israel’s qualitative military edge.The prime minister admitted he did not tell Defense Minister Benny Gantz about normalization with the UAE in advance, telling Yisrael Hayom that we was worried about leaks to the media. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said earlier this week that he and Gantz were not made aware of any security aspects of the deal when Netanyahu told them about it shortly before the announcement.The Prime Minister’s Office statement denying that Netanyahu agreed for the US to sell F-35s to the UAE detailed several occasions on which Netanyahu and Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer voiced their opposition to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on July 7-August 3.The statement also says that National Security Council chairman Meir Ben-Shabbat discussed the matter with Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin on July 2.