Turkey and Iran seek ‘strong foundation’ for partnership

Turkish pro-government media: High level cooperation with Iran expected

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 16:23
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019 (photo credit: ERDEM SAHIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019
(photo credit: ERDEM SAHIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency described the discussions, via video, as working to form the “strong foundation” for future work. Turkish pro-government media characterized the discussions as trending towards high level “cooperation.”
Iran and Turkey, along with Russia, have worked closely together in Syria, even though Turkey ostensibly backs the opposition Syrian rebels against the Russian-backed Syrian regime.
Iran, Turkey and Russia all oppose the US presence in Syria and have worked to undermine America’s role. Iran and Turkey also oppose Israel and support Hamas. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh recently met Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. It’s unclear if Turkey or its Qatari ally will also support Hezbollah as part of the Iranian alliance.
Turkey has been increasing its aggressive threats against NATO-member Greece and also threatening Egypt, Cyprus, the UAE and other states in the region. It has invaded and occupied part of northern Syria and often bombs northern Iraq, claiming to be fighting militants.
In recent years Ankara tried to get Tehran to work with it against far-left Kurdish insurgents. At the same time Turkey works with Russia to buy air defense systems from Moscow, angering Washington. Erdogan’s hosting of Hamas in Istanbul also received complaints from the US State Department.
It now appears that Turkey and Iran, which have sought to boost trade, are continuing to become closer politically. The overall substance of the Tuesday discussions were not yet available to the press. Anadolu, which is a pro-government channel in Turkey, described the talks as the 6th high level discussions. They aim toward cooperation.
While Turkey often attacks Greece, France and other countries with threats and insults, it tends to praise Iran and Russia, Hamas and other extremists. Anadolu says Turkey and Iran will discuss regional and international matters as well as COVID-19. 


Tags hassan rouhani recep tayyip erdogan Turkey Iran Coronavirus COVID-19
