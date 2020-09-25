The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey slams Pelosi, orders her and Trump to respect the 'people’s will'

Pelosi was critical of Trump’s claim that the US election transition might lack clarity, which led her to say that she wanted to remind the president that the US is not North Korea or Turkey.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 17:06
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020 (photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020
(photo credit: AL DRAGO/REUTERS)
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu slammed US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday in a tweet in which he then tagged US President Donald Trump and appeared to order him to do Ankara’s bidding. Turkey’s ruling party has increasingly sought to play a role in the US Presidential elections, attacking US Democratic candidate Joe Biden and now Pelosi.
In August, Turkey slammed Biden after a video emerged of Biden critiquing Turkey’s ruling party. In Turkey thousands are imprisoned for any critical remarks against Turkey’s president and all media is pro-government.
Turkey is the largest jailer of journalists in the world. Ankara has threatened the US in the past, ordered US soldiers to leave Syria in October 2019, detaining a US soldier in 2018, imprisoned a US pastor, imprisoned an employee of the US consulate and sending Turkish security to attack US protesters in Washington, DC in 2017. Ankara is also one of the most hostile regimes to US foreign policy in the Middle East, leading the charge against the US recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and hosting Hamas leaders which the US views as terrorists.
Turkey’s ruling party's attack on Pelosi came after the US speaker of the house critiqued US President Donald Trump. Pelosi was critical of Trump’s claim that the US election transition might lack clarity, which has led left leaning media to claim Trump is undermining the election. Pelosi said that she wanted to remind the US president that the US was not North Korea or Turkey.
In response Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s foreign minister, said that “Speaker Pelosi’s rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people’s will,” he wrote, tagging Trump. The tag appeared to be a way to bring Trump into the discussion on Turkey’s side, as if Trump would discipline Pelosi in some way.  
Ankara has increasingly behaved like it controls the US and Washington in its statements. It has also done the same with attacks on Europe, bashing France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and other countries over the years. Turkey has also been accused of renditioning opposition and dissidents from Europe, targeting them using Interpol and other means, and also confiscating property of dissidents who left for abroad. It has also targeted educational institutions and most recently been accused of targeting a politician in Austria. Israeli intelligence, according to reports at the Times in London, views Turkey as a rising threat and recent Israeli military assessments have drawn the same conclusion.
Turkey bashed Israel at the UN this week, causing Israel’s ambassador to leave the general assembly. Ankara’s ruling regime has vowed to “liberate Al-Aqsa” from Israel, a threat in which Turkey appears to want to play a larger role in opposing Israel in the holy city.
Turkey has taken an increasing interest in the US election. After Biden critiqued Ankara the ruling regime’s spokesperson in Ankara Fahrettin Altun said that Biden reflects “an interventionist approach toward Turkey.” He said that “nobody can attack our nation’s will.” The use of the term “will” was the same one the foreign minister used in bashing Pelosi. “We believe that these unbecoming statements which have no place in diplomacy by a presidential candidate from our NATO ally, the United States, are unacceptable to the current administration too,” Altun wrote in August. This appeared to also seek to gain favor with Trump against Biden, similar to Cavusoglu tagging Trump in the tweet, as if to show that Trump and the ruling party in Turkey are on the same side.
A recent article at NBC claimed that Ankara, including through its foreign minister, had sought out “well-connected” lobbyists to influence the US. These reports look back at a period in 2016 and 2017 as Ankara sought to gain favor with the new US administration. It is not clear if it was successful because Turkey is one of the most anti-Israel regimes in the world and regularly bashes Trump’s policy and mocks Trump’s envoys such as James Jeffrey.
On May 16, 2017, during a Turkish presidential visit to the US, peaceful protesters were attacked by Ankara’s regime security near the Turkish embassy in Washington. Prior to the attack peaceful protests were permitted in the US capital and foreign forces had never attacked US protests. However, despite some complaints from US officials and the Washington police, charges were dropped and it appears that it became acceptable for foreign countries to send security forces to the US and attack US protesters. Ankara followed this up with the detention of the US soldier, pastor, consulate employee and others, including harassment of US journalists.  
Ankara’s goal in the current comments toward Pelosi appear to be rare, but increasing, attempt to run US foreign policy and domestic policy from Ankara, ordering US officials to accept the “will” of Turkey. It is unclear if US officials, including elected officials who have been critical of Turkey, will adhere to the Ankara guidelines. 


Tags Elections Turkey Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by