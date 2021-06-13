Turkey tries to use hospital bombing for propaganda

Turkey appears to be trying to create an excuse to launch new attacks against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria on the eve of a meeting with US President Joe Biden. Turkish media reported on Saturday that there was a “terrorist attack” on a hospital in Turkish-occupied Afrin, an area of Syria that Turkey ethnically cleansed of Kurds in 2018. Local reports indicate rockets and artillery struck Afrin city, appearing similar to previous Russian-backed Syrian regime shelling. However, Ankara has sought to blame others for the attack. Without any evidence, Turkey immediately blamed the “YPG/PKK” for the attack, claiming that “missile and artillery” fire from an area called Tel Rifaat had hit the Shifa hospital “in the center of Afrin.” Turkey claims 13 civilians were killed. Turkey often invents mythical links between the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, and various bombings in areas of Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. Most of the attacks appear to be the result of fighting between various militias backed by Turkey, or be the result of Syrian regime and Russian shelling or airstrikes. There’s no evidence that the YPG has carried out long range rocket attacks or has ever targeted hospitals. Turkey appears to have simply invented this narrative without an investigation to try to pressure the Biden administration. In 2018 Turkey claimed the US was training “terrorists” in Syria as an excuse to invade and ethnically-cleanse Afrin of 170,000 Kurds. Many of those people now live near Tel Rifaat and other areas, and are frequently shelled by Turkey. Turkey’s response to the bombing of the hospital was so quick and so organized, including statements from top officials such as Vice-President Fuat Oktay and others, that it appears coordinated, as if Ankara was waiting for something to happen to blame the YPG. The gamut of Turkey government officials all blamed the YPG for the attack. None of them produced any evidence. The attack was also covered in pro-Iranian media, which noted that shelling and a missile attack had killed 18. Al-Mayadeen’s report shows that in the past weeks there have been increased tensions between the Syrian regime and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist group linked to Al-Qaeda that operates in Turkish-controlled Idlib. It’s unclear if the shelling was linked to the airstrikes carried out on HTS last week that killed high level members of the group. Tasnim news in Iran also covered the attack in Afrin. According to North Press in eastern Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces denied any link to the attack and noted they have no forces present there. According to reports some of the artillery fire and rocket fire on Afrin included a “double tap” where there is a barrage and then a second barrage intended to hit the rescuers. While many non-Turkish commentators blamed the Assad regime, Turkish-based media appear to have received an order from the highest levels to ascribe the attack to the “YPG/PKK” despite any evidence.
The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) which supports the hospital noted on Twitter "today, SAMS-supported al-Shifaa Hospital in #Afrin was targeted by 2 missiles, resulting in multiple injuries & casualties, including staff & completely destroying the polyclinic department and delivery room. We strongly condemn this attack & demand an immediate investigation." Initial reactions to their tweet blamed "pilots" and noted that "double taps" have been used in the past, blaming Russia and Damascus. Only later did pro-Turkey accounts latch on to the narrative of blaming the "PKK." Supporters of the hospital and SAMS noted that the attack was a gross violation and called for the attacks to stop and for perpetrators to be held accountable. The same Twitter account later noted "we're deeply saddened & appalled by this heinous attack that killed 2 of our staff & injured 3 others, including a midwife who's in critical condition. These blatant crimes & violations of IHL must be investigated to hold perpetrators accountable." The level of destruction of the hospitals appears to come from precision and knowledge of the hospital's location, not an errant shell. Mark Cutts, a UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator, wrote "another horrific attack on a hospital in Afrin today. Many killed or injured. All the hallmarks of a deliberate, targeted attack. It followed earlier attacks nearby, with casualties being treated when the hospital itself was hit. A real massacre." Hospitals have been frequently targeted in the Syrian conflict. For instance, Cutts wrote in July 2019 that there was an attack on a civilian hospital in Kafr Nabl in Idlib. "Shockingly, this is the second time in two months that this hospital has been hit by airstrikes." In March 2021 reports noted that several civilians were killed working at the Al-Atareb city hospital by shelling "of the Assad forces on the hospital." Human Rights Watch has also documented attacks on hospitals by the Syrian regime. Given the long history of attacks on hospitals, especially in Idlib, it would appear the likely culprit for the recent attack is known. It fits a pattern. The YPG or "PKK" have never been accused in the past of shelling hospitals, nor do they have the heavy artillery or precision rockets to conduct such strikes, nor do they have the aircraft that have also been used in the past in such strikes. It appears Turkey used this incident to push its own agenda. It is not clear why the Syrian regime or its backers in Moscow would have targeted this hospital at this time, leaving questions about timing. Because Ankara controls access to Afrin and Idlib and only allows pro-Ankara regime journalists to enter the area and does not allow for independent investigations, it is unclear how a determination will be made as to who is responsible for the attack. Ankara appears to blame attacks on the YPG whenever it needs to galvanize support in Washington for something it is doing, regardless of any evidence. Ankara works closely with Moscow, which it is buying the S-400 air defense system from, and does not want to blame Russia or the Syrian regime for attacks.