The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Twitter suspends, reinstates key Syria coverage account

The @QalaatAlMudiq account is run by someone who claims to have a PhD in history and is a military analyst “focused on Syria, fact-checking and Geolocations.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 19:11
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)
A social media giant suspended and then reinstated a key account that covers Syria. Many reporters and commentators who follow Syrian issues were surprised to wake up and find the Twitter account of “Qalaat Al Mudiq” suspended on Tuesday. A backup account that the person also maintains was suspended as well. 
By mid-afternoon @QalaatAlMudiq was back, although it was not clear if the backup account had also been brought back. The account is run by someone who claims to have a PhD in history and is a military analyst “focused on Syria, fact-checking and Geolocations.” The account also covers technical military and tactical issues such as ATGMs and other types of missiles. 
During the Syrian conflict, many social media accounts that rely on open-source information or have their own sources on the ground have become a key way that people report and learn about the complex conflict. This was especially true after 2013 and 2014 when foreign journalists were kidnapped and several, such as James Foley and Steven Sotloff, were murdered by ISIS. Some were disappeared like Austin Tice, and others targeted and killed by the Syrian regime, such as Marie Colvin.
Without people on the ground to report, many must rely on what they can find. This means key accounts like @QalattAlMudiq have become part of a small group, a kind of fraternity or sorority of accounts that make up the web of information connecting Syria to the world. 
These types of accounts provide information on different areas of the beleaguered country. Because the conflict is deeply sectarian and also because it has its supporters in the West who take sides, mass reporting of various social media accounts by extremists linked to various regimes – whether the Syrian regime, Turkey or others – have sometimes led to respectable social media accounts being suspended or even deleted. For instance, Kurdish activist accounts are often targeted by Ankara’s far-right AKP Party and its troll networks. And the Assad regime has its own networks.  
Ruins in Elba (Tell Mardikh), Syria. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Ruins in Elba (Tell Mardikh), Syria. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Because social media giants are not regulated, there is no way to have an open archive of these accounts and their tweets and the information they provided, nor is there any documentation as to why some are suspended, reinstated or deleted altogether. The absolute power in the hands of social media giants and big tech means that with the click of a button, an account providing key information on a decade of war in an important country can disappear – all the evidence it may have collected, the stories it told, the parts of history it enumerated, gone forever.  
Social media users are left to beg and ask “where did it go?” On Sunday, many journalists and other commentators and open-source experts on Syria tweeted questions about the sudden suspension. Nick Waters, a digital investigation expert and author at Bellingcat, tweeted that “the information posted by @qalaatalmudiq represented some of the most comprehensive online records of events, including crimes against humanity, in Syria over the last decade. Please, please re-instate his account @Twitter.”  
By the afternoon it appeared to have been reinstated. No explanation was given about why it had suddenly been suspended. In a world of big tech, no explanation is necessary – whereas in the past when a newspaper closed, there would still be records of it in public libraries and collections.
When social media accounts that tell history are disappeared – or videos posted to places like YouTube that may show evidence of war crimes – there is no place to go to see the archive of information they collected, unless it has been archived by the source itself or some of its more careful supporters. It would be as if, with the click of a button, key historical photos of Auschwitz could be removed.
All of this is of course welcome news to human rights abusers. But it isn’t welcome news to those who want to tell the story of places like Syria and the suffering of the people there.


Tags Syria twitter social media
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stern's anonymous sexual assault complaints gaffe - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by