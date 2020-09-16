Two states, settlements not part of Israel deals with UAE, Bahrain

A settlement freeze or two-state solution with the Palestinians are not part of the Abraham Accords Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed on Tuesday instituting peace and diplomatic relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

The “Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and The State of Israel” recalls the ceremony in the White House in January, in which US President Donald Trump presented his peace plan and commits the sides to the treaty to “continuing their efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive, realistic and enduring solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

It also commits them “to working together to realize a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that meets the legitimate needs and aspirations of both peoples, and to advance comprehensive Middle East peace, stability and prosperity.”

The preamble also recalls Israel’s peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan, neither of which calls for a two-state solution.

Earlier Tuesday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said a Palestinian state was referenced in the Abraham Accords, in that it refers to previous signed agreements. However, the peace treaty with Egypt called for Palestinian autonomy, and the treaty with Jordan tied peace to the continuation of the Oslo process, which did not explicitly include the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The “Declaration of Peace, Cooperation, And Constructive Diplomatic and Friendly Relations” between Israel and Bahrain, which is only one page long, simply states that they will continue “the efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Neither agreement mentioned that Israel would be suspending its plans to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria, though Netanyahu has publicly admitted that is the case, nor did they call to freeze construction in Israeli communities in those areas, as had previously been rumored.

Also not mentioned in the agreement were any arms sales, including F-35 jets that the UAE seeks to purchase, while the Israeli position is that doing so would threaten its qualitative military edge in the Middle East, an advantage guaranteed under US law.

The declaration signed by Netanyahu and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani states that they agreed to establish full diplomatic relations and work together on security, while advancing peace and coexistence.

In addition, Bahrain and Israel plan to draw up agreements in the coming weeks on investments, tourism, direct flights, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment and more, in addition to the reciprocal opening of embassies.

The Israel-UAE document is seven pages long and includes a commitment to interfaith tolerance in the Middle East.

“Recognizing that the Arab and Jewish peoples are descendants of a common ancestor, Abraham, and inspired, in that spirit, to foster in the Middle East a reality in which Muslims, Jews, Christians and peoples of all faiths, denominations, beliefs and nationalities live in, and are committed to, a spirit of coexistence, mutual understanding and mutual respect,” the treaty reads.

Another article in the treaty calls for the sides to work “in the spirit of their common ancestor, Abraham” to foster coexistence and respect through programs, such as interfaith dialogue and cultural and academic exchanges.

The treaty also features Tuesday’s date according to the Jewish, Muslim and Christian calendars.

The sides agreed to establishing peace, diplomatic relations and normalization, to exchanging ambassadors and opening embassies, and cooperating in various spheres, including finance and investment, civil aviation, consular services, innovation trade and economic relations, health care, science, technology and “peaceful uses of outer-space,” fester, education and more. The agreement included 13 annexes briefly outlining cooperation on on a broad range of topics.

As for Netanyahu’s commitment to bring the matter to the government and Knesset, the treaty states that it “shall be ratified by both Parties as soon as practicable in conformity with their respective national procedures and will enter into force following the exchange of instruments of ratification.”

All four parties signed “The Abraham Accords Declaration,” an umbrella agreement and more general declaration of intent, which the US hopes more Arab countries will join.

The declaration calls to strengthen “peace in the Middle East based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.”

It also encourages the promotion of interfaith and intercultural dialogue “to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.”

The relevant parties signed three copies of each agreement, in English, Hebrew and Arabic. During the ceremony, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed asked Netanyahu to show him where to sign in the Hebrew document, and Netanyahu asked him for help with the Arabic version in return.

