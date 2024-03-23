Voices from the Arab press: Will Israel find opportunity to strike Iran nuke facility?

Will Israel find opportunity to strike Iranian nuclear facility?

An-Nahar, Lebanon, March 16

The recent Gaza conflict and other confrontations initiated by the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon and the Red Sea have shifted focus away from a long-standing global concern: the Iranian nuclear program. However, just because discussions about it have diminished, does not mean it no longer impacts regional developments.

A recent study from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University in Israel highlights the significant threat that Iran and its regional militias pose to Israel if Tehran acquires nuclear weapons, potentially with the assistance of North Korea. This study outlines the challenges that Israeli leadership must address, particularly in formulating a nuclear deterrence strategy against a hostile nation.

The study reveals that the Israeli strategy, known as the “Samson Option,” rests on using nuclear weapons in the face of existential threats or attacks involving weapons of mass destruction. With Iran’s growing aggression towards Israel, there is a pressing need for a revised approach to counter this emerging threat. Among the recommendations detailed in the study is for Israel to openly acknowledge its nuclear capabilities to act as a deterrent against Iran.

It also suggests the possibility of establishing communication channels with Tehran to establish mutual deterrence. The study even contemplates the potential for preemptive strikes if deemed necessary to prevent catastrophic outcomes. Ultimately, the study advocates for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

The current crisis presents an opportunity for Israeli leadership to consider targeted strikes on Iranian territory to cripple their nuclear program before it becomes an insurmountable threat. Recent reports indicate Iran’s rapid progress towards nuclear capabilities, raising concerns among global powers. The pressing need for new agreements to limit Iran’s nuclear activities remains unresolved, increasing the urgency for proactive military measures to address this imminent threat. An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The potential for Iran to possess nuclear-tipped missiles and other advanced weaponry poses a real danger to the region. Other Middle Eastern powers could also seek nuclear capabilities in response, further complicating the situation and necessitating significant international pressure to prevent a nuclear arms race. In light of recent events and escalating tensions,

Israel must consider all available options to protect its security, even if it means taking preemptive action against Iran’s nuclear facilities. The specter of the “Samson option” looms large, underscoring the need for decisive action to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. – Riad Kahwaji

Al-Ahram, Egypt, March 14

The Egyptians traditionally view the month of Ramadan as a time of generosity. When one Egyptian greets another with Ramadan kareem, it is a reminder of the generosity of God. The intention behind these greetings is to evoke feelings of empathy and kindness towards those less fortunate, encouraging the sharing of material and moral benevolence.

However, in today’s fast-paced world, we are often confronted with uncomfortable truths. It doesn’t take long into the holy month of Ramadan before statistics reveal the stark increase in consumption of food, drinks, electricity, and energy. While Egyptians may have had to endure power outages in previous months, the holy month grants them an exception as consumption soars.

Families face immense pressure to indulge in copious amounts of sweets, which have evolved over the years to become more elaborate and creative. Traditional homemade sweets like knafeh and qatayef have seen a revolution in recent years, with the incorporation of fruits, cream, and even international influences like chocolate. The increased consumption of these treats accompanies a period of rest and reflection, as individuals fast from dawn to dusk while managing their daily responsibilities.

However, the reality of the holy month often veers off course from its intended purpose. Afternoon naps and lethargy in government offices drain energy levels, while late nights are spent watching soap operas, attending social gatherings, and feasting between Iftar and Suhoor.

The paradox between the image of piety and the reality of excess is a recurring theme during Ramadan. While similar behaviors may be observed in other countries during festive seasons like Christmas, the level of indulgence during Ramadan seems to surpass all others. Despite the well-intentioned preaching and guidance offered during this sacred month, the true essence of fasting and self-restraint may sometimes get lost in the festivities and distractions. – Abdel Moneim Saeed

America and the Houthis: Beating drums of war?

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, March 13

When Winston Churchill sought American support to combat Nazi control over Europe, Franklin D. Roosevelt insisted on neutrality, despite Japan posing a threat to US interests. A similar scenario arose when the anti-Houthi coalition appealed to America to acknowledge the imminent danger posed by Houthi influence in Yemen. However, American assistance was limited to logistical and intelligence aid, weapon sales, and fuel supplies to fighters.

Now, the US finds itself entangled in a maritime conflict in the Red Sea, diverting ships towards Africa, resulting in increased costs and delayed goods delivery to ports. Houthi Telecommunications Minister Misfer Al-Numair recently declared that no ship can enter Yemeni waters without first obtaining a permit from the Houthi government. Recently, the MV Rubymar ship, carrying chemicals that could cause an environmental disaster, was struck by Houthi ballistic missiles. This turned the Bab al-Mandab Strait into a war zone, halting ship crossings.

Former President Barack Obama likened US allies opposing the Houthis to “free riders,” expecting America to fight their battles. This holds true today, as America waits for a strong military stance from Gulf states, realizing the urgency of the situation. The coalition successfully pushed the Houthis back to their initial territories, weakening their power and involving them in administrative challenges. The coalition nations raised alarms about ballistic missiles entering Yemen from Iran, highlighting the evident support the Houthis receive from Tehran.

The presence of Iranian weaponry, drones, and missile components supplied to the Houthis emphasizes America’s oversight in addressing the issue promptly. The Red Sea has evolved into a pivotal security concern since the 1973 war, attracting various global interests. Efforts to destabilize the region by Iran, especially in Yemen, have sparked concerns among Western powers. The Houthi threat in the Red Sea persists, necessitating a strategic response. Minor strikes against the Houthis have only fueled their defiance.

The US and its allies must navigate the delicate situation carefully to counter the Houthis without escalating into a full-blown war. The need to confront Iranian influence in the region is paramount to restoring stability.

In conclusion, the Houthi threat in the Red Sea stems from wavering international support for the coalition during critical military operations. The West now faces a dilemma, with war being the only apparent solution. Learning from history, decisive action is imperative in preventing further escalation. As tensions rise, Western nations must unite against common threats, echoing the words of Roosevelt and Churchill against a new foe – with Biden at the helm. – Fahd Al-Shuqairan

