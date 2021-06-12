Was Israel involved in Saudi, US attempts to undermine Jordan's king?

In the article, the columnist provided new details and background to the affair which came to a head in April of this year, when Prince Hamza, the kings half-brother and former regent, was placed under house arrest for being "a threat the the stability of the country," according to officials.

Prince Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the Jordanian royal family, was also arrested, along with former Jordanian envoy to Saudi Arabia, Bassem Awadallah.

Research based on the Jordanian investigative reports and on talks with American, Israeli, British, Jordanian and Saudi officials showed that there were links between the dramatic events in Jordan to the battle between Israel and Saudi Arabia. There were also connections to former president Donald Trump and his close adviser Jared Kushner's "deal of the century."

According to Ignatius, the reason for the attempts to undermine the stability of King Abdullah's regime stemmed from his unwillingness to relinquish Jordanian responsibility for the holy sites in Jerusalem as part of the "deal of the century." Officials feared that the king's refusal to concede on the issue would harden Palestinian positions.

Trump and Kushner did not hide their displeasure with the Jordanian king's conduct, and until the last day of the administration Kushner tried to promote a breakthrough that would put the Saudis on the path of normalization. "Trump believed the king was an obstacle to the peace process," a former CIA official said.

Trump, Netanyahu and Mohammed bin Salman "did not act to overthrow the king but their actions certainly weakened him and encouraged his enemies," the report stated. The king himself, however, felt that there were concerted efforts to remove him from the throne.

Senior Israeli officials also felt uncomfortable with what was happening. Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly held a secret meeting with the King of Amman at the beginning of this year due to his fear of the deteriorating relations between the King and Netanyahu.

Moreover, a former US intelligence source said that after the arrests in Jordan, various Mossad and Shin bet (Israel Security Agency) representatives rushed to send private messages to the royal palace in Amman in which they denied any connection to the alleged conspiracy. "It's not us, it is over our heads," Israeli intelligence said, referring to the decisions being made by Netanyahu.

The Jordanian investigation into the arrested parties began over two years ago, according to Ignatius. Prince Hassan bin Zaid had met with senior officials at a foreign embassy to find out if they would support Prince Hamza as an alternative ruler in place of King Abdullah.

Senior officials also reported that they had been approached by people close to Prince Hamza who attempted to enlist their support for a potential coup.

Increased communication was also identified between Prince Hamza, Prince Hassan, and Awadallah towards the end of last year. "Awadallah worked to advance the 'deal of the century' and weaken Jordan's status and the king's status in relation to Palestine and Hashemite sponsorship of the holy sites in Jerusalem," the investigation report said.

Maariv Online contributed to this report. Indictments were filed this month against both Prince Hassan and Awadallah, but no details have been released.Maariv Online contributed to this report.