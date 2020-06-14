The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

What is Iran’s game with allegedly caught CIA-Mossad agent? - analysis

Why have its public pronouncements been so disjointed, and what is the purpose of continuing to allow trickles of seemingly new details of a case which reportedly is more than half a year old?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 14, 2020 18:44
ranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020 (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
ranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020
(photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Since last week, Iran has issued three different statements, some contradictory, about its capture of an alleged spy for the CIA and the Mossad connected to efforts to gather information about former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani.
Why have its public pronouncements been so disjointed, and what is the purpose of continuing to allow trickles of seemingly new details of a case which reportedly is more than half a year old?
At first, Iran implied that the alleged spy had been directly involved in Soleimani’s January 3 assassination.
Yet, in a second public announcement, the Islamic Republic said that the man, named as Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, had been arrested before Soleimani was assassinated.
At this point, a judiciary spokesman for Tehran explained that Mousavi-Majd had been involved in spying on Soleimani prior to the actual assassination.
It remains unclear if Mousavi-Majd was arrested last summer when Iran claimed it had captured 17 spies working for the CIA, some of whom it said were sentenced to death.
There is also the possibility that this is an instance of Iran announcing a fake arrest of a supposed CIA or Mossad spy who is really just an Iranian in the political opposition, which the regime wants to remove from influence.
Accusing such opposition officials of being foreign spies is always a convenient excuse.
In its third announcement made on Saturday, a judiciary spokesman confirmed the second announcement that Mousavi-Majd was arrested before the January 3 targeted killing, but added that he had moved to Syria to help track Soleimani’s movements there.
This new detail was interesting because according to NBC and Reuters, and confirmed by The Jerusalem Post, informants in Damascus were able to tip off the CIA about exactly which plane Soleimani would be on, which Israeli intelligence confirmed and verified.
Reuters was told in January by Iraqi investigators that the US had inside help from two security staffers at the Baghdad airport and two Cham Wings Airlines employees – “a spy at the Damascus airport and another one working on board the airplane,” the source said.
Iraqi national security agency’s investigators say they believe the four suspects worked as part of a wider group of people feeding information to the US military, the official said.
ON ONE hand, it was confusing how arresting a spy in Iran would have helped with uncovering the key spies involved in assisting with the targeted killing, given that the key assets were based in Syria and Iraq.
This latest third announcement might clarify that twist, by explaining that Mousavi-Majd was based in Syria and may have been part of the team tracking Soleimani there.
The judiciary spokesman said that Mousavi-Majd had provided the CIA and Mossad with intelligence on Iran’s defensive and military fields, especially the defense minister, the IRGC Quds Force, the traffic of military officials and places where Soleimani stayed during the period March 21, 2017, to March 20, 2019.
He added that while Mousavi-Majd and his family resided in Syria, he pretended to be cooperating with Iranian advisers there, while actually collecting intelligence on them.
The last interesting point is that Iran is repeating that he spied not only for the CIA, but also for the Mossad.
No one disputes that it was a US drone strike in Iraq which killed Soleimani.
Further, although Israel has taken no credit on the record, Israeli intelligence was instrumental in the targeted killing, NBC News reported at the time and the Post has independently confirmed.
But Israel often prefers to keep a low profile of any role in such operations to reduce the chance of retaliation and that strategy seems to have worked here to date.
Although Iran responded with missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, those strikes failed to kill any US troops, there was no official retaliation against Israel, and US President Donald Trump quickly declared the crisis over within days.
None of this means that Iran will not retaliate against Israel later or maybe has tried and failed under the radar.
But as soon as Tehran mentions the Mossad repeatedly, it could beg the embarrassing question internally about why they have not drawn blood from Israel publicly in response.
Since Iran is careful about its messaging apparatus, the purpose of these announcements may have less to do with the constant spying wars between Iran and the US-Israel, and more to do with just distracting the population from the ongoing coronavirus disaster.
Whether Iran has succeeded or not at retaliating and whether it has cracked the entire cell of assets who helped the CIA take out Soleimani, railing against “the big and little Satans” is a go-to strategy for the regime to distract the public from internal disasters.


Tags Iran Mossad cia Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo If not curtailed, Netanyahu's attacks on the media will become his legacy. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report
An Iranian carries the Iranian and Hezbollah flags during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by