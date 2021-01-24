What is the real problem with Iran’s threats to Israel and the region?

The discussions are expected to be wide ranging. Including, according to the report, Iran stopping uranium enrichment, ending production of advanced centrifuges, and stopping support for various proxies and militias. These include Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iran’s threatening posture in Syria and Iraq. There are other concerns as well.

Sometimes in negotiation one lays out their ideal demands at the outset to get some of them at the end. This laundry list looks like that. Throw enough problems at the wall, and surely the US and Israel can work on some of these files. On the other hand what Israel is sketching out also looks a lot more like an Iranian elephant in the room, than just a nuclear problem. Iran has often used the nuclear program to distract from its real desire: Regional hegemony. The nuclear program is just one part of a vast military industrial complex in Iran that involves advanced precision ballistic missiles, drones, new naval assets and also a coterie of militias across the region. Iran funds and arms Hezbollah, including with secret production facilities for weapons. Iran has placed drones, and even tried to put 3rd Khordad air defense in Syria. It has moved weapons to T4 base and Imam Ali and other centers. It is trying to move precision guided munition production to Lebanon or Syria. It has. Moved drone and missile technology to the Houthis in Yemen. In 2018 and 2019 it moved ballistic missiles to Iraq.

Never in history has a country done such a multi-layered approach so quickly to try to place a footprint across the region. In contrast to western arms sales to countries here, Iran has moved quickly to move its systems across the Middle East and has acted in contravention of international law, mining ships in the Gulf of Oman, attacking Saudi Arabia with drones in 2019, and moving weapons illegally across sovereign countries to extralegal militias. This is Iran’s method.

Iran’s nuclear program is therefore not sui generis and it has wrongly been examined as its own entity instead of part of the Iranian game plan. Iran has often enjoyed letting the world talk about the nuclear program and the percent of enrichment and number of centrifuges, while it focused efforts on putting its first military satellite in orbit and improving its range of solid and liquid fueled missiles. Iran also turns the nuclear program on and off depending on how it wants to heat up negotiations. The program is a kind of bogey-man and blackmail all rolled into one.

In the last several years Israel’s focus shifted to deal with Iran’s entrenchment in Syria. With relative quiet in Lebanon and Hezbollah focused on the Syrian civil war, Israel has launched more than 1,000 airstrikes on Iran’s presence in Syria. Recent reports note Iran may have withdrawn some IRGC assets from Syria and that some militias may be moving from Deir Ezzor and Albukamal to Iraq across the border. However reports have also noted increased threats from Yemen now. The US designated the Houthis as terrorists, which the new administration is expected to review, and also designated militias in Iraq and key figures like Abu Fadak of Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

US officials also pressed to enable Israel more freedom of action to confront Iran’s militia presence. This happened, to some extent, after US Secretary of Defense James Mattis left the Trump administration in 2018. It is believed that James Jeffrey and others at the US State Department, pressed for more support for Israel in its campaign against Iran in Syria. That means that between 2018 and the end of 2020 there was a kind of hand-in-glove approach where Israel was the fist that hammered the Iranians in Syria and the US was the glove around the fist, encouraging and supporting it. For the US this was also a win-win because the administration could say they didn’t start any new foreign wars, they had just outsourced them to Israel. For defense experts, some of whom were reportedly skeptical about the abilities of the F-35, there has been a boon as well with three joint trainings between US and Israeli F-35 pilots last year. According to an Al-Arabiya report in May 2020 Israel operationally used the F-35 and it did so against Iranian targets in Syria. The first reports of the F-35 use in combat date to 2018.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Iraq’s government and its pro-Iranian militias and parties alleged Israel carried out airstrikes in July and August 2019 against Iranian militia targets in Iraq. This caused tensions between Iraq and US air operations. It has also caused the pro-Iran militias to always look skyward. An explosion in Iraq earlier this month led militias to spread rumors of another mysterious strike. That was shown to be false, but illustrates how the militias view Israel. In the fall of 2017 Qais Khazali, an Iraqi pro-Iran militia leader went to Lebanon and said Iraq’s militias would support Hezbollah if war broke out with Israel.

This means that the current and future discussions with the Biden administration will focus on the larger Iranian puzzle which is a kind of elephant or octopus astride the region. How to deal with that elephant and all its threats is the real hurdle. The nuclear program is just the kind of distracting dress that the elephant wears that distracts from the overall looming problem.