Who is sending aid to Beirut? Dozens of countries send planes and medics

In the aftermath of the massive explosion that caused more than 130 deaths, injured thousands and displaced many people in Beirut, countries are rallying to provide aid. It is one of the first times since the COVID-19 outbreak that many countries are coming together to do something as an international community. The following is a list of some of the countries that have provided support so far. Russia has sent several planes with emergency supplies and exports. The third plane from Russia stopped in Saratov on the way on Thursday. It is an IL-76 with 15 specialists and equipment and a lab for COVID-19 tests. 100 Russian specialists are already on the ground with doctors and rescue workers in Beirut. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Lebanon on Thursday to show his support and France’s support. France is the former colonial power and has hundreds of years of cultural, linguistic and religious ties to Lebanon. France has sent several military aircraft with 55 search and rescue personnel and 25 tonnes of medical supplies. These include a third plane that is from the shipping giant CMA-CGM, according to reports. In Iraq Ayatollah Ali Sistani has called on all countries to help. The head of the Iraqi Red Crescent also announced that a transport plane from Iraq with medical aid was on the way. A Turkish military aircraft has flown to Lebanon as well. It brought with it aid and search and rescue teams. It left Ankara on Wednesday at the behest of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey said. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has expressed solidarity with Lebanon’s suffering. Iran has offered to treat the wounded from the blast. Israel was one of the early countries to offer aid and reports indicate aid may be sent via a third party. In Qatar Al Udeid airbase was a hive of activity as hospital beds, generators and sheet s were put on four cargo planes to be sent to Lebanon Wednesday. Jordan has sent a field hospital, the King said. The hospital will include specialists and staff. Holland sent 67 aid workers, including doctors, and firefighters. The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is ready to provide support. Tunisia has sent two military planes with food aid and medical supplies. Poland has set up a camp in Beirut with firefighters and other experts. A team of 36 from the Czech Republic are also on the way. Saudi Arabia has said that Saudi-funded medical teams are on the ground in Lebanon. The UAE has sent 30 tons of medical supplies, according to Hend al-Otaiba and other officials. The Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and armed forces commander are coordinating the support. Cyprus has said it will accept injured people from Beirut and send medics if needed. China is also sending support and peacekeepers will provide medical aid. Chinese members of UNIFIL will organize an emergency team with nine medical personnel initial reports indicated.