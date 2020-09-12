The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Years in the making: Bahrain and Israel establish relations

In the last few years, Bahrain’s former foreign minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa tweeted his support for Israel’s military operation to expose and destroy Hezbollah’s cross-border tunnels.

By RABBI MARC SCHNEIER  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 15:27
U.S. President Donald President Trump speaks after it was announced Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel during a brief appearance in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
U.S. President Donald President Trump speaks after it was announced Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel during a brief appearance in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
I’ve enjoyed a close relationship with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain for more than a decade and I am honored to have been the first rabbi in the royal palace when he invited me back in 2011. In our various conversations as well as through the actions of his government, he has consistently shown his support for Israel. He was the first of the Gulf leaders to speak out against Iran and its terrorist ways.
Over the years, we have discussed relations with Israel and I’ve heard him talk repeatedly about his overriding interest and genuine desire to see the establishment of relations between his kingdom and Israel. He has always seen diplomatic relations as a win-win for both sides. On Friday, that dream became a reality.
His message has been echoed by others in his government as well. In the last few years, Bahrain’s former foreign minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa tweeted his support for Israel’s military operation to expose and destroy Hezbollah’s cross-border tunnels into Israel.
He tweeted (in Arabic), “Is the digging of tunnels by the organization [Hezbollah] not an open threat to the stability of Lebanon? Who bears responsibility when the neighboring countries take upon themselves the task of getting rid of the danger that threatens them?”
Just a few weeks later he tweeted his support for Australia’s formal recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, tweeting, “Australia’s position does not hamper the legitimate demands of the Palestinians and first and foremost East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital,” he continued, “It also does not contradict the Arab Peace Initiative.” No Gulf leader has expressed a public desire to establish relations with Israel more than King Hamad and his government.
Here are some important dates that led up to today’s announcement:
2013 – 2015
  • King Hamad led the effort for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to legislate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Following his success in doing so, he told me during a meeting in his palace in Manama in 2016 that “our only hope for a strong moderate Arab voice is a strong Israel.”
2017
  • After US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, King Hamad sent an interfaith mission from Bahrain to Israel. He was the first to do so from any Gulf state.

2018
  • Following his majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s invitation that I bring a delegation from The Hampton Synagogue to visit the Kingdom, in February, we flew to the Kingdom and met with government officials and the leadership of the Jewish community. We met with former ambassador of Bahrain to the United States Huda Nonoo, parliament member Nancy Khedouri and community leader Michael Yadgar who shared with us the country’s rich history supporting its Jewish community (the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf). We visited the synagogue in Manama – the first in the Gulf – and the Jewish cemetery.
  • In November, Israel’s Economic Minister Eli Cohen was invited by the Bahrain government to participate in a conference on modern technology in Manama.

2019
  • In April, a delegation from Israel’s Foreign Ministry was invited to participate in a conference on entrepreneurship in Manama.
  • In June, Bahrain hosted the White House’s Peace to Prosperity Workshop and while that was exciting on its own, perhaps more exciting was the fact that the Bahrain government welcomed seven Israeli journalists for the first time to the Kingdom. The Jerusalem Post, Times of Israel, Channel 13, KAN, Israel Hayom and others were given access to participate and cover the conference.
  • I recall sitting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa during the conference and asking him if he would consider giving an interview to one of the Israeli journalists who I had just met with. He immediately said he would and that I should bring him over. During that historic interview, he shared: “Israel is part of the heritage of this whole region, historically. So, the Jewish people have a place amongst us.” That same year, Sheikh Khalifa applauded Israel for cleaning out the tunnels in the North, and he also tweeted his support for Australia for recognizing west Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.
  • In July, Bahrain’s former Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa (he was the FM at the time) met with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz in Washington DC.
  • In October, Israeli Foreign Ministry Counterterrorism Director Dana Benvenisti visited Bahrain for a security conference on Iran.
All of these moments led up to Friday’s monumental announcement and it is exciting and gratifying both as a nation and for me personally. We’re seeing a shift in the Gulf that myself and others have been working toward for more than a decade and I predict that a third – either Oman or Qatar – will be next. Mazel Tov and Mabrouk to all and I’m looking forward to more Jewish tourists and businesspeople visiting Bahrain, a state that has become like a second home to me.
Rabbi Marc Schneier is the founder and president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding and an advisor to many Gulf leaders.


Tags Middle East peace Peace Deal With Israel Donald Trump bahrain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by