Houthis besiege, blast home in Bayda, killing Yemeni family of nine

A family of nine was killed in Yemen’s Bayda province, southwest of the capital, Sanaa, when Houthi fighters besieged their home and detonated explosives, resulting in the complete destruction of the residence.

Local officials and residents reported that the attack occurred on Tuesday, leaving two adults and seven children dead.

The house, reportedly owned by Ibrahim al-Zalei, was surrounded by Houthi forces, who then planted explosives around the premises. The explosion not only obliterated al-Zalei’s home but also caused significant damage to surrounding buildings.

According to witnesses, the blast was so powerful that it also buried additional victims under the rubble, prompting emergency services to conduct rescue operations.

Motivation for the attack

The attack is believed to have been motivated by al-Zalei’s suspected involvement in an ambush that killed two Houthi fighters the previous day. Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The Houthi group, a Shia militia with links to Iran, has been waging an insurgency against Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2014, currently controlling a significant portion of northwest Yemen, including the capital.

In response to the incident, the Houthi-controlled Interior Ministry issued a statement condemning the use of explosives by its fighters, describing it as an "irresponsible reaction" and the employment of "excessive force in an illegal manner." The ministry purportedly formed a committee to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the attack.