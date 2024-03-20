Iran seeks to expand Russia ties following Putin election victory - analysis

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week and called for closer ties between Tehran and Moscow. The countries already have warm ties, and Iran has supplied Russia with drones that it has used in deadly attacks in Ukraine.

The call between Raisi and Putin took place after Putin won re-election in Russia. The Iranian regime leader praised the Russian regime leader for his re-election in an election that was never in doubt. Fars News in Iran noted that the Iranian leader expressed “hope that his [Putin’s] new term would provide a suitable ground for the promotion of relations between Tehran and Moscow.”

The Iranian leader then went on to “highlight the significance of joint bids in regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, as well as ongoing projects such as the Rasht-Astara railway connecting two Iranian and Russian cities to enhance economic ties.”

Iran and Russia are seeking a new world order to confront the West and create a multi-polar world after decades of US hegemony in the wake of the Cold War. Iran has joined groups like BRICS and the SCO to work more closely with Russia and China.

The Iranian leader also discussed Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Russian leader. The Iranian said he wants to maintain “regional stability” and discussed Iran’s strategic interests. “Tehran and Moscow enjoy common interests in economic, military, and security affairs as well as friendly relationships and pursue common policies on regional and international developments, especially when taking stances in the face of the United States’ unilateral and interventionist strategies,” Fars News noted. A drone is seen during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on October 4, 2023 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The conversation is essential and reflects the deepening ties between Russia and Iran. Iran and Russia are also working on other issues that may have a broader effect in the Middle East.

Iran has been steadily expanding its nuclear and drone capabilities

For instance, Iran is developing longer-range and more precise missiles. Iran’s nuclear program is also continuing. In addition to the drone program, there is increased evidence of wider Iranian drone exports. Iran recently said it has created an indigenous local production line for drone engines.

In addition, the Shahed 136 that Iran provides to Russia has also become a staple now of Russia’s war effort and has its own production line that enables many more of these drones to be built. The Ukraine war is absorbing large amounts of munitions, and thousands of drones are part of this new method of war. Iran is riding a wage of success in this regard.

Iran can then use this success in ties with Russia to back its proxies in the region and threaten Israel. Russia and Iran both have close ties with Hamas.